REVOLUTIONISING YOUR EVERYDAY SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

The company has bagged big deals in Gulfood 2023. A journey that started 20 years ago in the UAE, with a team of energy and commodity industry veterans, to play a role in the growing consulting and brokerage market
Bismi Wholesale is a business model from the umbrella of Bismi Group of companies. The core business of the group is focused on the area of business customers in the region, ranging from supermarkets, mini marts, bakeries, hotels, restaurants all the way to major retailers and traders in the market. They are a one-stop shop solution provider for any businesses in the region that requires consumer goods. They serve more than 7,000 businesses across the region on a day-to-day basis.
Bismi Wholesale has opened its services to consumers due to the overwhelming demand requirements of their loyal clientele. They have developed a first-of-its-kind business model in the region, which emerges as a ‘shared economy model’ and caters to every client with consistency and proactive engagement. The combination store model of Bismi enables them to provide highly economical solutions for both businesses and consumers. Consumer families are made to feel welcome in the store, which offers a revolutionary shopping experience where a consumer can buy all products in pieces, or in bulk. On top of the price advantage offered through pieces, bigger packs provide a bigger price advantage for consumers. Bismi’s combination store model offers all the categories of products including fruits, vegetables, consumer goods, frozen foods, cosmetics, household goods and electronics.
The model offers a series of value packs in all categories of consumer goods by collaborating with global brands, which offers significant price advantage to every consumer. This is one of the key features, which every household should utilise to efficiently manage their household expenses.
The new stores, which will open in Souk al Marfa, Dubai Island and Deira will be among the biggest wholesale stores in the region with the most customer friendly initiatives implemented for their day-to-day purchases. The location of Souk al Marfa is in the new Dubai Island, located opposite to the waterfront market. The island has one of the best ambiances and is a wholesome place for the complete family experience during weekends.
