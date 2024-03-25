Revolutionising Men’s Fashion with Vibrant Ensembles

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 10:49 AM

Alam Najiullah is a designer who stands out for his vibrant colours. Najiullah is the founder of Cotton and Cotton men’s store. The store is known for it’s high quality textile and tailoring.

Recently Najiullah visited Dubai and held a grand exhibition at the famous Conrad hotel. The exhibition attracted many fashion enthusiasts and Najiullah’s line of clothing was appreciated by a large number of visitors to the exhibition. December 2023 is a mile stone for Najiullah as it was the year when he held an exhibition, for the first time in Middle East.

In 1990’s Najiullah started his men’s boutique in Karachi. Initially the store carried high quality shirts for men. Each piece was meticulously tailored and the finest material was used to create elegant ensemble.

Having earned an unparalleled reputation for the finest shirts and accessories Najiullah looked across borders to promote his clothes line. It was a big moment for him when he found clientele in the most famous street of London. Those familiar with the famous Jermyn street and Seville Row know that the only best and finest in men’s clothing the stores here. It was a proud moment for Najiullah and for Pakistan.

With a reputation of only the best Najiullah soon expanded his stores to Toronto and Madison Avenue. However Najiullah is now moving from lines of monochromatic shirts and suits to colourful wedding ensemble .

Najiullah has recently designed shirts and men’s jackets in flamboyant colours that can lift the mood at any given time. He believes that the norm “that men look best in muted colours”, needs to be broken.

Men need to dress in vibrant colours, especially in today’s world when there are many stressful days. Colours play an important role in one’s life and a bright colour can be uplifting on any given day.

Najiullah ‘s new line of ensemble is embellished with ethnic embroidery and he has made clever use of traditional materials such as kamkhab and velvet.

A new concept of wedding capsules in men’s wear is Najiullah’s new creative innovation in men’s clothing. This renders uniqueness to the line of his men’s wear. To Najiullah it almost feels unfair that men even in wedding and festive season appear prosaic and restricted in their choice of clothing as compared to women who have a plethora of choices.

Hence Najiullah wows to bring a twist in men’s clothing encompassing colourful embroidery, zari and hand woven materials. Its time to innovate and reinvent men’s clothing, a belief that Najiullah holds is well depicted in his designs.