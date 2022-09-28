Providing Patient-Centric Compassionate Care

Dr. Marlon O. Pereira, Managing Director, JTS Medical Centre

Dr. Marlon O. Pereira, Managing Director at JTS Medical Centre , looks back on the 10-year fruitful journey of the medical centre as it has remained steadfast in its commitment to delivering ethical and quality healthcare

Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 12:49 PM

The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. JTS Medical Centre is one of the leading providers of high-quality outpatient healthcare services in the UAE. With over ten years of excellence in the field, JTS Medical Centre has maintained its reputation as one of the most trustworthy and well-respected medical centres in Dubai. Built upon the foundation of quality, trust and expertise, JTS Medical Centre has gained a loyal multinational patient base.

A decade of continuous, systemic and meticulous provision of personalised patient care, coupled with the highest level of professionalism, compassion and ethical and quality healthcare delivery summarises the last ten years of JTS Medical Centre.

Dr. Marlon O. Pereira, the Managing Director at JTS Medical Centre, noted: “In 2012, we embarked on a journey focused on designing a one-stop shop multispecialty medical centre with hospitality elements that ensure a smooth flow, comfort and patient engagement. Crucial to fulfilling these objectives was identifying and recruiting medical specialists and support staff who were well qualified, experienced and professional leaders in their field of expertise. With a team of dedicated professionals committed to providing patient-focused services, JTS Medical Centre has managed to evolve and grow in line with the changing needs of our clients.”

“Based on prior decades of experience in the region and the feedback received, our patients’ needs were kept utmost in mind during all stages of planning. This focus continues to date and is a continuous and dynamic process that ensures proactive planning, innovation and ethical patient-focused healthcare,” Dr. Pereira added.

Centres of excellence have been created with the availability of in-house state-of-the-art instrumentation that is constantly upgraded, keeping in mind the need to provide rapid and accurate diagnostic tools, that in turn ensure specific targeted precise treatment and preventive prophylactic healthcare provision, thereby reducing morbidity and ensuring a speedy recovery.

“Our ever-constant patient-centric approach is based on a compassionate need to provide the best ethically relevant treatment, keeping in mind evidence-based medicine guidelines, best clinical practices and following international and local healthcare guidelines,” said Dr. Pereira.

“Our journey is well supported by a well-trained, empathetic nursing, allied health and patient service team. As we commemorate a decade of delivering ethical and quality healthcare, our patients’ testimonials bear witness to our ability to positively impact health and wellness at all levels of age and morbidity,” he added.

Dr. Pereira also said that the Covid-19 pandemic has ensured that we reinforce the high levels of health and safety guidelines and personal protection that were already being practiced pre-pandemic. “Our patients, our staff and our families can rest assured that we have and will continue to invest in training, equipment and personnel to provide a safe and comfortable environment at all levels in our polyclinic space. Our recent focus is directed towards a preventive outlook towards health focusing on the lifestyle impact to health and creating programmes that encompass patient well-being, proactive and pre-emptive modifications and lifestyle change to ensure all our patients have a well-balanced structured lifestyle to stay healthy and happy,” he concluded.

A comprehensive range of medical specialties is available under one roof, including: