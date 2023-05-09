Providing A Personalised Education For All

Join a diverse community of young leaders, where student-led learning, experienced teaching staff, and extensive extra-curricular opportunities set the foundation for success

Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 10:44 AM

South View School is a British-based international school that offers an exceptional educational experience to students aged three to 18 from over 77 different countries. The school is located close to the Expo 2020 Dubai site and in proximity to Dubai’s prime expat communities of Remraam, Mudon, Mira, Damac Hills and Arabian Ranches.

South View School focuses on student-led learning, where teachers encourage and guide students to be curious, creative, and entrepreneurial in their learning. The teaching staff are mainly from the UK and Ireland, with vast experience in delivering the UK curriculum in an international setting in both the Middle East and internationally.

The school follows the national curriculum for England and Wales, starting with the Early Years Foundation Stage, progressing into Primary from Year 1 to Year 6, leading to IGCSE, A-levels, and BTEC in Secondary school. Children also learn Arabic and Emirati Social Studies. The school provides dedicated English as an Additional Language (EAL) teachers and assistant teachers to support students whose first language is not English. In addition to French and Spanish lessons, the school also offers additional mother-tongue Russian, Spanish and Turkish language programmes.

David Flint, Principal, South View School

South View School has first-rate sports facilities, including a secondary school-sized field for football and rugby, a competition-sized temperature-controlled swimming pool, three multi-purpose halls for athletics, a dance studio, three dedicated tennis courts, specialist science areas, and two libraries.

Students benefit from more than 100 extra-curricular activities, including computer club, mindfulness, well-being, F1 in Schools, eco club, creative writing, sketching club, STEAM club, and young journalists. The school also provides paid additional extra-curricular activities, including sports academies for football, rugby, gymnastics, volleyball, basketball, kung-fu, dance and karate.

Our school is an excellent choice for parents who want to provide their children with a personalised, high-quality British-based education in an international setting, where personal growth and learning ability are top priorities, as well as a wide-ranging extra-curricular activity programme.

We are the home of remarkable and curious leaders in the making, thriving in an environment that understands and works with families and children, enabling children to become truly amazing human beings.” — David Flint, Principal, South View School.