Lifetime of learning

Through an effective IB curriculum, the school is committed to providing students with a global education in the UAE

Greenfield International School (GIS) is home to over 1,200 international students ranging from three to 18 years old. We deliver all four IB authorised programmes (Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP)) and provide a diverse and rich extra curricula programmes for students.

Dr Allan Weston, Principal, GIS, said: “Our school is arguably one of the most culturally diverse and truly international schools in Dubai with students from over 80 different nationalities. Our staff is internationally diverse and fully qualified IB specialists. This year, we celebrate 15 years of operation in Dubai and stand as one of the longest serving schools in the prestigious Taaleem family of schools. At GIS, students enjoy, engage and connect their learning on their journey through our early years, primary, middle and high school sections. At the heart of all our classrooms is student inquiry, a linking to real life and the ‘why’ learning is important, that creates a continued love of learning that remains for life.”

At each level of the school, the students receive an academically rigorous education in a broad and balanced range of subject areas that challenges them to think, be successful and develop themselves. “We are very proud to celebrate our graduating students and the milestones and achievements that happen in each classroom, field of sports, science labs, music classes or early years’ playground every day,” Andrew Mitchell, Vice Principal, GIS, added.

As an international school, GIS values and encourages international mindedness, intercultural sensitivity, awareness of global issues and balance between academic rigour and wellbeing. It believes that a school is a place where the academic, emotional and social aspects of a young person need to be developed and nurtured. Weston stated: “To support gifted and talented students, we have a range of scholarships available for music, sport and academic excellence. Students who qualify for scholarships receive a tuition fee reduction between 20 per cent and 50 per cent. Our state-of-the-art facilities include two football pitches, two tennis courts, two padel courts, an indoor gymnasium, a 350-seat auditorium, a dance studio and playgrounds for our young students.”

Testimonial

Seung Lee

“I am a GIS class of 2021 graduate, currently studying at Cardiff Metropolitan University. The school’s IB career-related programme allowed me to be exposed to different future pathways. I was able to study and receive a high-level education, and invest time in my career plan at the same time. I believe the IB career-related programme should be more recognised and the teachers of this programme should be applauded for their efforts and dedication to the students involved.”