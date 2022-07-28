Lead From The Top

Dominating the QS Rankings, the University ranked number one in Dubai for the second year in a row

Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) ranks among the top global institutions in the world. CUD has maintained its number one rank in Dubai and remains in the top two per cent of global universities according to the recent QS University Rankings for 2023.

CUD is now positioned among the leading 541-550 universities globally, an unprecedented rise of over 100 spots from its 601-650 last year. These rankings are based on a range of measures, including academic and employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, academic citations, and internationalisation. As per the 2023 rankings, CUD has the seventh rank in the world for international students and eighth for faculty, placing CUD in the league of world-class institutions.

Speaking about the recognition, Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, University Chancellor, CUD, said: “As a young university, we are humbled to be recognised among the most renowned and prestigious institutions across the globe. Our ambition as an organisation reflects that of both Canada and the UAE — to provide the best opportunities for future generations to support the advancement of society through economic prosperity and tolerant coexistence. The QS recognition of our academic excellence and inclusive campus community is a proud achievement for us.”

Prof. Karim Chelli, President and Vice-Chancellor, CUD, added: “We are honoured to receive these accolades. They are a testament to how far this university has come in its short history. To be recognised among the leading global institutions reflects our progressive approach to quality-driven education, applying world-class teaching and learning methods while preparing students for the careers of the future with core skills like innovation and entrepreneurship."

“We are also delighted with our commitment to the wider university experience. Higher education is the launchpad for the next generation, and our goal is to prepare young people for their future, personally and professionally, as well as academically. This ranking demonstrates our commitment to advancing the region’s education system on the global stage and to building more bridges between Canada and the UAE.”

As the first global system to have received International Ranking Expert Group approval, the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) ranking is recognised among the most respected university rankings in the world. CUD first entered the world ranking system for the 2022 edition and has already climbed significantly in the second year.

Testimonial

Justin Cortez

CUD Alumni

“Always be open to new opportunities. Always be open and willing to explore because you never know what is waiting for you on the other side. When first moving to CUD, I thought a big move to Canada seemed unrealistic. However, I saw an opportunity and asked myself why not? That one decision turned out to be a life-changing opportunity for me. Not only was I able to step outside of my comfort zone, but ultimately learnt so much about myself — both professionally and personally.”