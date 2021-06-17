Italy makes a comeback

Italy is throwing its borders open to tourists, with the nation's bustling restaurants, storied cities and sprawling beaches lifting restrictions

Italy is finally reopening to tourists. With half of the total population having received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, Italy is now ready to safely open its borders to visitors from countries with a high vaccination rate, including the UAE. New Covid-19 cases are at an all-time low, and the vaccination rate has reached a daily average of almost 600,000 doses during the past week.

As a result of the successful vaccination campaign, restrictions to travelling and activities have been largely relaxed. Emirates is now offering 'Covid-19-tested flights,' which allow all travellers to fly to Italy without having to quarantine on arrival. The company is also increasing the number of flights directed to Italian airports, foreseeing a demand boom. Moreover, as of June 14, 13 out of 20 regions are under 'white zone' rules, meaning that the Covid-19 risk is minimal. In white-zone regions, most restrictions are lifted: there is no curfew, restaurants can open outdoor and indoor, and clubs can reopen as well. The curfew and other restrictions will be finally lifted nationwide on June 21.

Italy is also ready to reopen its beautiful beaches with complete safety precautions. This year, 15 new beaches have been certified as 'Bandiera Blu,' an attestation of the superior quality of their waters. This brings the number of beaches with excellent water quality to 416. The attestation also keeps into account the quality of the services provided on the beach and around it, ensuring an optimal experience. Two new 'Bandiera Blu' beaches are Diamante and Santa Maria del Cedro, both in the Riviera dei Cedri (Calabria region).

Thanks to the relaxation of restrictions under white zone rules, restaurants can finally resume providing their services at full capacity. This means that gastro-tourism is once again an available option for travellers. This form of tourism is focused on experiencing the great variety of Italian food available and is widely sought-after by tourists, making it travellers' top priorities along with culture, landscape, and fashion.

Italy's museums, monuments, and cultural activities are also finally able to welcome visitors again. While their capacity will be at 50 per cent for yellow-zone regions, museums will be able to operate at full capacity under white-zone rules. After more than a year, museums such as the Uffizi Galleries, the Capitoline Museums, and the Pinacoteca di Brera are at long last ready to display their artistic treasures, while maintaining safety precautions. This means tourists will be able to thoroughly immerse themselves in Italy's towns and art cities once again.