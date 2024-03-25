IT, Services and Health to Lead Ties with UAE

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Northern Emirates

Improving education standards in Pakistani schools in Dubai and the Northern Emirates is one of the top priorities of the Consulate and it is collaborating with various stakeholders, including educational authorities, school administrations, teachers, parents, and students to evolve an effective strategy in this regard, says a senior diplomat.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Northern Emirates, said the Consulate is in constant touch with the Pakistani schools to understand the specific challenges being faced by them and to develop strategies for improvement.

“The consulate focuses on some potential steps to bring substantial improvements in schools, like incorporating modern teaching techniques; infrastructure development to provide better facilities, including libraries, science labs, and technology resources; implementing mechanisms for regular monitoring and evaluation of school performance; and engaging the Pakistani community to garner support for educational initiatives,” Muhammad told Khaleej Times during an interview.

Muhammad, a career diplomat, assumed charge of Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Northern Emirates in October last year. Earlier, he held diplomatic assignments at Pakistani missions in Kabul and Geneva. Excerpts from the interview:

What are the new measures you will introduce to facilitate Pakistani diaspora at the Consulate?

One of the primary objectives of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai is to dedicatedly work for extending all required facilitation to Pakistani diaspora in Dubai and Northern Emirates. Relevant wings of the Consulate are working towards achieving this shared goal of serving our community. After assuming office, I have tried to build team synergy to effectively connect, communicate and collaborate with cross-functional partners. It is indeed a matter of great satisfaction that all the wings of the Consulate have performed better in performing their mandated responsibilities and duties.

How do you see Consulate role in promoting UAE-Pakistan relations on economic, trade and investment?

The Consulate has a very important role in promoting UAE-Pakistan trade and investment relations. Dubai is fast becoming a hub for commercial activities. Many multinational companies, trade chambers, trading houses and counterpart embassies/consulates have regional offices in Dubai. Our Consulate regularly engages with these offices to promote trade and investment not only between UAE and Pakistan, but also with other regions.

Pakistani companies participate in about 10 trade shows annually in Dubai, representing diverse sectors, with the assistance of the Consulate. These trade fairs have resulted in cementing and promoting trading linkages between Pakistan and other regional countries.

Consulate also keeps an active liaison with the host government’s relevant ministries such as the Ministry of Economy to promote trade related activities.

Do you have a plan to outsource renewal of Passports and ID Cards as well as other services to accelerate the process and facilitate overseas Pakistanis?

The Government of Pakistan has introduced several new measures for improvement in passport and identity card processing including online services in the existing mechanism to ensure efficiency and extend facilitation to our community. Data regarding passports and identity cards applications are captured and processed in the Consulate but final approval and printing are centralised in Islamabad. Therefore, obviously receiving these documents to the Consulate from Pakistan, take some time.

Reportedly, few diplomatic missions based in UAE have outsourced these services for their nationals, which have definitely brought some efficiency disposal of such cases. However, currently there is no plan under consideration for outsourcing passports or identity cards and other services by Pakistan’s Consulate General.

How do you see role of commercial section to promote UAE-Pakistan economic ties especially in the wake of rising number of exhibitions in Dubai?

As mentioned earlier, Commercial Section is assisting Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in participating in around 10 trade fairs annually held in Dubai. Participation in several new trade fairs has been recommended by commercial section to TDAP. One such fair is the Arabian Travel Market that will promote Pakistan as a tourism destination.

Moreover, several Investment Road shows have been held in Dubai over the past few months with the assistance of the Consulate. Projects from diverse sectors including agriculture, IT, tourism & hospitality, infrastructure were showcased during these events. Consulate engages and encourages stakeholders from UAE to attend these events. These stakeholders include Investment Funds, UAE chambers and private individual businesses.

Dubai has established a very strong ecosystem for startups and IT sector. Do you think we should use Dubai’s expertise to promote startups in Pakistan?

Indeed, the UAE government is prioritising IT sector and has taken several initiatives in this regard like the Digital Government Project. These policies are well supported by encouraging startups. Government of Pakistan is already pursuing a proactive policy for promoting IT exports from Pakistan. Several initiatives have been undertaken to attract investment in the IT sector of Pakistan. Establishment of Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA) is one such good example. Several local and foreign IT firms have committed their presence in these Special Technology Zones.

Which new sector you would like to identify to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE?

There is potential for cooperation in several sectors particularly the services sectors. These include Information Technology, financial services, construction and health services. The Government of Pakistan is currently negotiating with UAE to get better access for our service sectors.

