Investing Right

Ambarish JethwaniCEO of Billion Bricks DubaiDirector of AME Tanktainer

Dubai continues to create a buzz in the real estate market, attracting investors

Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 12:39 PM

Ambarish Jethwani, CEO of Billion Bricks Dubai and Director of AME Tanktainer, has been awarded the Golden Visa by the UAE Government. For him, Dubai is a dream place where people can own their luxury home and live a quality life safely and happily. A lot of planning and strategy goes behind all these attractions. One of the goals is to leverage the real estate market in the region which has attracted some of the biggest investors in the world.

“One of the reasons why the city is so desired is the constant development of new attractions and the willingness to keep doing more”, said Jethwani, adding, “All this has led to the real estate market boom, raising the property prices, which continue to grow, including the rental prices giving a high ROI. This is why investors feel very confident when it comes to investing

in Dubai.”

Jethwani said: “Burj Khalifa is one of the points of great interest for investors interested in acquiring residential and commercial spaces in Dubai. Also, two of the newest spaces in the city are the Museum of the Future and Ain Dubai, the largest Ferris wheel. All these monuments make Dubai special and very lucrative for investors. The biggest success story for Dubai has been the hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai wherein almost 200 countries have participated attracting the biggest businessmen and politicians along with millions of visitors.”