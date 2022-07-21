Integrated Design Professionals

Omar Zaher, Founder of IDP

The auditorium at MBRL has been designed with the best world-class technologies

Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 10:59 AM

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is one of the prestigious projects of IDP Engineering Consultancy who left no stone unturned to make it an incredible place to visit.

IDP is proud to be a part of the Dh1 billion MBRL in designing the state-of-the-art auditorium with a capacity of 550 using latest trends in engineering and achieving the LEED Platinum criteria.

Omar Zaher, Founder of IDP, said: “Our design team has been entrusted to deliver the highly important and challenging iconic projects globally. The MBRL auditorium is one of the feathers in our projects as an iconic piece of art using IDP design expertise.”

IDP Engineering Consultancy, an award-winning international practice design company

comprises a competent team having a demonstrated history of 20-plus years’ experience in the GCC, MENA and South African region that is covered by its four offices in Dubai, Riyadh, Johannesburg and London.

With a rapidly growing global clientele, IDP is proud to offer its dexterous services of architecture, interior design, project management, sustainability and green buildings to renowned hotels, hospitals, airports, educational and mix-used developments with international renowned developers and operators.

“Our design methodology is an integrated design process that covers social and environmental aspects of human lifestyles crossing generation,” added Zaher.