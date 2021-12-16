Indomitable Bangladesh

The South Asian country celebrates its 50 years of achievements at Expo 2020 Dubai

Bangladesh is set to celebrate 50 years of achievements at the Expo 2020 Dubai on December 16, bringing under the spotlight the rich culture and entrepreneurial warmth of the nation. Celebrated annually on December 16, the Victory Day commemorates the victory of the allied forces high command in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

At the Expo 2020 Dubai, visitors will get a tour of the country’ flora, fauna, heritage and diverse opportunities at its pavilion, which is located in the Sustainability District.

Over the past 50 years, Bangladesh has reconstructed and rehabilitated a war-torn economy and achieved socio-economic progress at an impressive scale under the visionary leadership of the nation’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Its economy has been consistently growing, and has averaged close to six per cent since 2005. The country, which is considered to be the fastest growing economy in the region, stood proud as a ‘rising star’ when it showed growth rate of 2.4 per cent in 2020. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bangladesh’s GDP reached $329.12 billion in fiscal year 2019-20 with an annual growth rate of 3.8 per cent.

Although three fifths of Bangladeshis are employed in the agriculture sector, three quarters of export revenues come from producing ready-made garments. In fact, the country has recorded GDP growth rates above five per cent due to the development of micro credit and garment industry. The country is currently working with neighbouring India, Nepal and Bhutan on several mega projects such as deep-sea port, power plants, exclusive economic zones, rail and road links. Through their participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, the country hopes to appeal to the world to engage more with Bangladesh through trade, investment, and strategic relationship.

Under the theme ‘Indomitable Bangladesh: Towards Sustainable Development,’ the two-story pavilion showcases how Bangladesh has become a regional and global model for sustainable development in 50 years of independence.

WWS Joint Venture, that consists of Wanders Werner Falasi Consulting Architects, Wanders Wagner Architects and Suntech Project Management, were signed up as consultants for the Design & Design Documentation, Architect of Record (AoR) Services and Project Management Services for the interior fit out work of the pavilion.

Visitors can embark on a journey to understand the industrial and technological development, cultural competitiveness, history and heritage as well as the dynamism of the Bangladesh economy through new perspectives, and understand how the nation has transformed itself to a technology and knowledge-based economy over time.

A central gallery displays a range of sustainable, eco-friendly products and artifacts that represent the history, culture, heritage, industrial capacity and socio-economic and technological advancement of Bangladesh. Shaped in the form of a sailing boat, the gallery acts as a bridge to integrate social, cultural, economic and historical evolution of this nation. The objective of this metaphorical presentation is to invite the participants to embark the unchartered opportunities that the country has to offer.

A digital panel at the pavilion’s peripheral wall has been installed to incorporate a vertical and an inclined arrangement that runs pre-programmed digital content on the country’s diverse offerings and highlights different business sectors and achievements of Bangladesh as well as giving visitors an in-depth understanding and experience regarding a particular sector and/or subject.

The visitor’s experience inside the pavilion starts with the Bangabandhu Corner at the start of the digital wall, which reflects the achievements and journey of the life of the Father of the Nation — Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in building Bangladesh to its current glory, followed by subsequent important sectors.

The pavilion also hosts a conference room to host meetings and seminars where representatives of associated chamber/association such as FBCCI, BGMEA, CHEMBER etc, can network and meet with international counterparts for business promotions and discussions.