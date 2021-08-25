Helping dreams take flight

A leading migration consultant in the UAE, Cosmos Immigration has been helping students, skilled professionals and entrepreneurs pick new countries to settle in

With a long-standing reputation in the market since its inception in 2014, Cosmos Immigration upholds its tagline of ‘Deliver What We Promise’ with a multi-lingual team of professionals providing a tailored immigration pathway with unparalleled confidentiality standards. Being an authorised consultant, the company delivers end to end services for all age brackets including students, skilled working professionals, entrepreneurs and investors. There are multiple points to ponder when planning to migrate, such as timeline, finances, documentations and managing to tie all the loose ends together before you leave. This can appear perplexing at first but with slight preparation in the right direction, it needn’t be a stressful journey. A formal screening with each applicant prior to the immigration process has led to many a success story for Cosmos. The firm is one of the very few licensed immigration consultants in the UAE who are accredited not only by the UAE government but also licensed by relevant authorities in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It is also the only immigration firm that has an authorised IELTS test centre for IDP in the UAE. Cosmos Immigration works directly under the guidance of RCIC for Canada, MARA for Australia and IAA for New Zealand.

There are multiple migration pathways to various countries exclusively for skilled professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs. Canada and UK are the logical choices to embark upon a new business endeavour or for expansion. The promising work culture, diversity of population and stable economy contribute to making Canada and the UK an ideal environment to operate a business. As an authorised consultant, Cosmos Immigration undertakes a thorough screening to understand the needs of the candidate and recommend a suitable migration pathway. The immigration firm has an exclusive counselling programme with a 100 per cent success rate for students too, where it helps them in determining a suitable course/college/university and guides them through the complete process until the students land at their respective countries for higher studies. With this, the students get a perk, wherein each student would be eligible for three free applications to colleges from Cosmos. In addition to this, Cosmos has exclusive value-added services that make an individual’s immigration journey a smooth one. Cosmos has partnered with IDP Global (co-owner of IELTS) and it has its own IELTS test centre on its premise, providing exclusive training to candidates including mock tests which eases the language test preparation hurdle for an aspirant immigrant.

CEO’s message on the ‘scope and emerging trends of the migration sector’

Syed Jafar Sadiq , Founder and CEO , Cosmos Immigration

“Each day many of us ponder what does the future of relocation look like? We, at Cosmos, indeed have tailor-made immigration pathways for individuals at every stage of life. The first step towards a successful application is knowing the shortcomings of your profile and representing the application with utmost accuracy. Understanding the programme is the key to success. With a growing demand in the market for talent on the move, lakhs of skilled workers are opting to migrate to countries like Canada, Australia, New Zealand. There are also investors who are majorly looking for Citizenship by Investment, which is encouraged by Caribbean countries. Another promising pathway for the future is student visas. With quality education and an affordable tuition fee, employment options (both during and after the study period), and as a pathway to permanent Canadian residency, the choice to study in Canada can be one of the most important, and best decisions made by young people from around the world. We, as an authorised consultant, would pursue a thorough screening to understand the needs of the candidate and recommend a suitable migration pathway. Take a step ahead towards your dream and Cosmos will walk you through until you reach the destination!”

Testimonial

Stany Thomas Naikarot

“It was a great experience and a great support from Cosmos immigration team for my Immigration process to Canada, we have successfully received the approval and ready for the visa. I’m glad on choosing Cosmos because of the systematic work process and the way they handled my case. I was initially referred to them by one of my close friend. I thank team Cosmos for making this journey easy and hustle-free. I would surely recommend my family and friends to you guys. Keep up the good work.”

Sucheta Menon

“Excellent client service! With exceptional support and coordination from the entire team, I have had the positive experience of being able to get to the ITA stage fairly very quick. The service of Cosmos is definitely value-for-money and highly recommendable. Good luck and keep going! Would definitely refer Cosmos to anybody with migration plans.”