Heart of Istanbul The Bosphorus Strait

Bearing the traces of thousands of years of history, the city of Istanbul is a dynamic patchwork of picturesque neighbourhoods, lively streets, stately mosques, bustling markets and, of course, incredible restaurants and cafes. But today, we dive into the heart of Istanbul: the Bosphorus

Ah, Istanbul. The city has featured in hundreds of novels, poems, songs and movies — there’s majestic beauty and diversity here. Even in a short walk, one is likely to encounter anything from historical artifacts to ultramodern shopping malls. The dynamism of the city is fed by a rich history that brings antiquity to the present day, blending cultures and traditions. Every corner of Istanbul has its own unique stories and, in this 24-hour city with more than 16 million inhabitants, life never stops.

If Istanbul is the heart of Türkiye, then the Bosphorus Strait is the heartbeat of Istanbul. And while the Bosphorus is a familiar sight to both residents and visitors, its beauty remains eternally breathtaking.

How the Bosphorus got its name

According to the most circulated tale, the origin of the phrase is this: Zeus, known for his flirtatiousness, falls in love with Io, the daughter of a river god, Inahos. Zeus’s wife, Hera, discovers his affair and attempts to interrupt the couple during one of their secret meetings. To escape Hera, Zeus transforms himself into a cloud and Io into a cow, but Hera is not deceived. She sends a persistent and annoying fly to plague Io. Io, now a cow, begins fleeing from the fly and part of her route included crossing the strait now known as the Bosphorus.

Witnessing history

The Bosphorus connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara, and separates the Asian and European continents. The 30-kilometer-long waterway falls between the line connecting the Anatolian lighthouse to the Rumeli lighthouse in the north, and the line connecting the Ahırkapı lighthouse to the İnciburnu lighthouse in the south. For Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Russia and Ukraine, the Bosphorus is the only outlet from the Black Sea: If the Black Sea were a house, the Bosphorus would be its door.

The strategic importance of the Bosphorus is reflected in Istanbul’s heritage. In the seventh century BC, what is now Istanbul also served as a capital for the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman Empires. The 600-year-old Anatolian Fortress, on the Asian side of the Strait, was erected by Beyazit I to block supplies coming from Byzantium via the Black Sea. About 50 years later, the magnificent Topkapı Palace was built to overlook the Bosphorus. In 1853, the Ortaköy Mosque, designed by Nikogos Baylan, rose along the Bosphorus and remains one of Türkiye’s most important works of baroque architecture. And these are just a few of the treasures on the Bosphorus.

There’s also Beylerbeyi Palace, Rumeli Fortress, Dolmabahçe Palace, Küçüksu Pavilion, Çırağan Palace, Beylerbeyi Mosque and, of course, the incomparable Hagia Sophia, which offers one of the most iconic views in history.

The Ottoman-era mansions along the Bosphorus shore are considered the exemplars of that period’s architecture. Approximately 360 mansions on both sides of the Bosphorus have survived from the past to the present — symbols of history as well as visions of tranquility.

Ferries

The Bosphorus is not just for show: it is a multi-functional seaway that carries people, cargo, cars, animals and more along its waters. Istanbul residents commute via the many Bosphorus ferries — a more pleasant route than the crowded roads — while tourists can take advantage of boat tours along the Bosphorus. The Bosphorus also transports flora and fauna. The ecosystems of the Marmara and the Black Sea meet in the Strait with four different currents — a rare phenomenon outside of the oceans. There are more than 130 species in the Bosphorus, including dolphins!

A quote from Orhan Pamuk, the Nobel Prize-winning author describes perfectly what the Bosphorus means to Istanbul: “I sometimes think life can’t be that messed up. After all, one can finally take a walk down the Bosphorus.”

Combination of East and West

The Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore considered Europe a machine and Asia, the spirit. Although the Bosphorus separates Asia and Europe, it also unites west and east in a manner that is completely unique to Istanbul. Intersecting in some ways, blending in others, east and west genuinely meet here and this cultural diversity is amply demonstrated along the Bosphorus. From street musicians to cuisine, the traditional coexists with the contemporary.

What you may see: a saxophonist playing jazz tunes, a wind ensemble with classical compositions, or musicians playing traditional instruments such as the baglama or santoor.

What you may eat: fine dining at a posh restaurant with a Bosphorus view, an İskender Kebab from a low-key café or stuffed mussels from a street vendor.

From Üsküdar’s Çengelköy to Anadolu Kavağı, a stroll on the Anatolian side delivers the same diversity. Kuzguncuk’s stately historical homes, Çengelköy’s rustic cafes and the forest backdrop of Kavağı.

On the European side, begin from Karaköy and follow the coastal road to the vibrant neighbourhoods of Beşiktaş, Ortaköy, Arnavutköy, Bebek and Sarıyer, with a break in the serene Emirgan Grove. If you feel overwhelmed by the crowd, head towards İstinye, Yeniköy, where time flows more slowly.

The Bosphorus also features some of the most picturesque bridges in the world: the popular Galata Bridge, with restaurants and fishermen; and the first, second and third Bosphorus bridges, some brightly lit at night and all offering magnificent views from above and below.

Walking, driving or even bicycling — all are fine ways to see the coast. But don’t forget the ferries!

Galataport Istanbul

The launch of Galataport, which reflects the urban lifestyle and has become a destination in its own right, makes İstanbul an important cruise destination.

Galataport Istanbul brings together several functions in a single project — cruise ship terminal, one of the world’s most distinguished hotel brands, art institutions, stores, food and beverage, workspaces — a feat unparalleled not only in Türkiye but also worldwide

- Home to two leading art museums, world’s first underground cruise ship terminal and Türkiye’s first museum square

- For the first time in 200 years, the public will have access to this area of coastline

- The port has the capacity to accommodate three ships simultaneously and host 15,000 passengers per day, including oasis-class cruise ships, with 8,000+ passengers

- Galataport Istanbul, a $1.7 billion project, turns the historical port of the city into a world-class cruise ship terminal and a new destination, and is expected to draw 25 million visitors annually

More than just a world-class cruise port, Galataport Istanbul will serve as an exciting lifestyle destination offering arts and culture, gastronomy and shopping, workspaces as well as visitor and resident attractions and hospitality amenities.

AKM (Atatürk Cultural Center)

Built in 1969, with the intent of being the main stage for the State Opera and Ballet as well as the State Theatre, the building was the fourth largest art center of the world and is still considered an iconic structure of the republic era. Following the big fire in 1970, the building was completely renewed and renamed as Atatürk Kültür Merkezi (AKM) in 1977 and served as a pivotal hub for the performing arts until 2008.

It remained inactive from 2008 to 2018, the year it was demolished in order to build a new one.

The all new AKM consist of a theatre hall for 805 people; an opera hall for 2,040 people; a multi-purpose hall for 170 people, gallery, music platform, art library, music recording studio, children’s art centre, design stores, cafes, restaurants and a massive parking lot for more than 800 vehicles.

AKM welcomed art lovers again in October 2021. It hosts the world's largest orchestras, opera, ballet and theatre performances and exhibitions.