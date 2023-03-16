Gateway to Success

The school lays down a roadmap for building character and nurturing future leaders through its curriculum

Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 11:03 AM

Dubai has welcomed a new addition to its educational landscape with the opening of Highgate International School in Al Barsha, South. The school catering to students from pre-KG to grade 5, is committed to providing world-class education preparing them to be successful 21st century global citizens.

The vision statement spells out what the school has set out to do, ‘Nurturing 21st century learners who will inquire, innovate and inspire, for life’.

This school is not just any ordinary school. Its unique curriculum blends the best practices of CBSE with the EYFS framework of the UK. The core values of respect, responsibility, and integrity are infused into every aspect of a student’s life, providing them a strong foundation for a productive and fulfilling life. This approach is complemented by a student-centered methodology that encourages active learning and critical thinking.

In addition to academic programmes, Highgate International School offers a variety of extracurricular and club activities that enhance academic excellence, physical wellness, emotional wellness, arts and creativity, leadership, technology integration, and social integration.

Highgate International School students will be encouraged to participate in various activities that promote sustainability, such as recycling, gardening, and conservation efforts.

Highgate International School is community-focused and has a global perspective. The school welcomes students from diverse backgrounds and encourages cultural exchange and dialogue. The school’s mission is to prepare students to become global citizens who are empathetic and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion.

Admissions are currently open for students who want to be part of this exciting new educational experience. In conclusion, Highgate International School is truly dedicated to top-notch outcomes and brilliant future prospects for each of its students.’ future prospects .

“My team and I look forward to opening the doors of limitless possibilities for your child in our inclusive, happy learning environment. Bring your children to our care and walk with us as we nurture the skills and attitudes they need to thrive in the world of tomorrow.” — Principal, Highgate International School