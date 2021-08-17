Facilitating business boost

ITPC in Dubai is the main aggregator of trade ties in the emirate connecting export-ready Indonesian businesses to overseas opportunities

The Indonesian government believes that any potential products from Indonesia would enter and compete in the UAE market. One of the efforts to achieve this goal, the Indonesian government tasked Indonesian Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), its trade mission in Dubai, to help foster a better trade and economic relations between Indonesia and UAE. Indonesia Trade Promotion Centre Dubai (ITPC Dubai) is a nonprofit government organisation under the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia. Established in 1982, ITPC Dubai has a function as an international marketing arm to promote Indonesian products and facilitate mutual trade and economic relations in UAE and Middle East. ITPC's core role is connecting export-ready Indonesian businesses to overseas opportunities. With this purpose in mind, ITPC's nurtures two-way trade engagements through business facilitation such as business matching, business gathering, trade missions, purchasing missions, and trade exhibitions.

During the pandemic Covid-19, ITPC Dubai never stopped its activities as a marketer function in the UAE. Some activities have conducted by ITPC during this period are among others: online one-on-one business matching, online business consulting, online dissemination to Indonesian businesses especially small medium enterprises (SMEs) on the prospects and potentials market in the UAE. The other hand, as a part of enhancing their skills and knowledge, ITPC Dubai has also actively participated in some online seminars or workshops regarding the trend and prospects of international trade, which were conducted by both of domestic/national and international agency.

Regarding the trade exhibitions, ITPC Dubai participated in Gulfood, on February 21-25, 2021, The Hotel Show, on May 31 to June 2, and also held the Indonesian Coffee Festival, on April 29 to May 1, presented by potential Indonesian exporters on those exhibitions, especially small and medium enterprises exporters, and facilitated their products to be displayed in Indonesia pavilion.

One of the exhibition hallmarks that ITPC is very proud of is the participation of Indonesia at Expo 2020 Dubai that will be held on October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. ITPC Dubai fully supports the participation of Indonesia at Expo 2020 Dubai that is being coordinated by Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia. The kind of support that ITPC Dubai could be in the form of facilitation to the preparation of the arrangement of business matching or business forum as well as trade related activities during the expo.

The objective of this facilitation is to boosting Indonesian exports into the global market, especially during the current difficult situation. Looking ahead, ITPC Dubai is working hand in hand with its stakeholder in UAE and Middle East to accomplish a better economic relation to pursuing a more prosperous Indonesian and UAE societies. Finally, ITPC Dubai and its staff wish the Indonesian community a very happy 76th Indonesian Independence Day.