Expanding To New Horizons

Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 10:34 AM Last updated: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 10:37 AM

Hummingbird strengthening its UAE presence with a new branch in DAFZA.

Hummingbird Early Learning Centre, one of the leading centres for early years education and development in the UAE and accredited by the UK’s Pre-School Learning Alliance, has announced the opening of its newest nursery branch in Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA), slated to open in January 2023.

Hummingbird’s new branch is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and will be catering to the working community in and around DAFZA – one of the quickest developing free zones in the Middle East and home to more than 3,100 companies. The centre offers a home-away-from-home environment whilst implementing learning through play structure, with a personalised and hands-on approach to childcare. Hummingbird ensures each child receives the best care and attention all year round.

The DAFZA nursery branch marks the fourth branch in the UAE, offering students aged four months to five years a series of safe, stimulating and friendly learning opportunities woven into the new nursery’s facilities. The new branch will have an open space and art room and take on a futuristic approach in its teaching. Hummingbird was first established in DIFC in 2008 followed by a preschool in the same neighbourhood, before opening a nursery on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi in 2010 and further expanded last year.

Understanding parents’ need for flexibility, Hummingbird DAFZA is also poised to operate the longest working hours in Dubai – from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday – providing the maximum amount of flexibility for parents with busy schedules.

Pre-registrations are now open for the January 2023 term.

