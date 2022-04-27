Excel With Specialised Grants

Offering a wide range of scholarships, the university makes sure that qualified students make the cut to the top French education system

Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

In line with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s goal in making world-class education accessible, the university offers a wide variety of scholarships and preferential rates to new and existing students in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. During the academic year 2021-2022, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi granted nearly 42 million AED in scholarships and discounts.

Scholarships offered include Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Higher Education scholarship for Emirati nationals and children of Emirati mothers. The scholarship covers the fees of the Bachelor degree programmes, and as well as the foundation year fees (if admission into foundation is required).

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is also offering three full scholarships for the Masters in Physics specialisation in non-destructive characterisation with applications for cultural heritage, which is a unique programme that opens the door for employment across multiple disciplines including cultural heritage, archeology and art domains, as well as in all the fields where non-destructive characterisation is applied and thorough analysis is required, like the oil and gas sector, aerospace material science, environment, forensic sciences or architecture engineering.

The scholarships cover the full tuition fees for the two-year duration of the programme and are awarded to three qualified applicants with an outstanding academic record and overall profile. To apply for these full scholarships, applicants must complete and submit the online application form and upload supporting documents latest by May 31, 2022.

The university also grants Academic Excellence scholarships to students of all nationalities for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Qualified newly admitted students pursuing undergraduate studies will be eligible for 15 per cent scholarship towards the tuition fees for their first semester of study, while those pursing postgraduate studies will be qualified for 25 per cent scholarship for the tuition fees of their first semester of study. For progressing students who manage to maintain their outstanding academic results, they may be eligible for a 25 per cent to 75 per cent academic excellence scholarship for the following semester. The scholarship scheme is progressive, granted on a semester basis, and depends on the academic performance of the student.

In addition, holders of French baccalaureate acquired from one of the GCC countries are eligible for a 10% discount for their first semester of study, while they can qualify for a 25 per cent to 75 per cent academic excellence scholarship for the following semesters.

The university also offers 10 per cent family discounts for undergraduate and postgraduate applicants, 20 per cent alumni preferential rate while applicants holding a master degree from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and enrolling for a second master degree at the university are entitled to a 25 per cent waiver on tuition.

In addition, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi offers a five per cent to 15 per cent corporate rate to companies and organisations based on the number of employees enrolling in programmes, while there are also other sponsored scholarships by Total, Chalhoub and Ardian Foundation offered based on academic excellence and/or financial circumstances for selected students.

Professor Silvia Serrano, Vice-Chancellor Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented, “Making quality education accessible is a crucial factor that shapes the progress of nations and empowers distinguished students to become leaders and change makers in their communities. Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi emphasizes its keenness on offering top French education and making it accessible to students in the UAE and worldwide through its various scholarships and preferential rates.”

Professor Silvia Serrano

Vice-Chancellor

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

“Making quality education accessible is a crucial factor that shapes the progress of nations and empowers distinguished students to become leaders and change makers in their communities. Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi emphasises its keenness on offering top French education and making it accessible to students in the UAE and worldwide through its various scholarships and preferential rates.”

Students can learn more about scholarships and preferential rates by visiting our website Sorbonne.ae. Visit Sorbonne Abu Dhabi’s website: www.sorbonne.ae

Follow Sorbonne Abu Dhabi on social media:

For any queries or requests, please do not hesitate to contact:

Dana Al Horani

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Phone: + 971 54 34 242 00

Email: Dana.alhorani@sorbonne.ae