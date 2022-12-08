Enhancing Skills For The Future

The school is helping every child realise their full potential, making the most of their abilities and personalities across the full spectrum of educational needs

Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 10:30 AM Last updated: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 10:32 AM

Dubai Heights Academy, located in Al Barsha South, is a brilliant British Curriculum school which draws and builds on strong family ties, Islamic values and deep-rooted heritage to foster a vibrant, well-knit community of over 58 nationalities. Their vision is a school designed around ‘Every Child, Every Mind and Everybody’ and this means that no child is left behind. Following their first KHDA school inspection in early 2022, they proudly announced their result of ‘good’ with very good features, establishing a strong desire to continue to strive for excellence in all aspects.

UNIQUE COLLABORATION WITH MIT

Being a forward-thinking school, their unique collaboration with The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is a testament to their ongoing commitment to preparing young people for success in a rapidly changing world. They are the only school in the region offering a groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) literacy programme to enhance their students’ literacy, and social and emotional development; bringing the future of learning directly to the classrooms for both primary and secondary pupils.

NEW YEAR, NEW FACILITIES

In parallel with the exciting launch of the GCSE curriculum for Year 10 students, in August 2023, Dubai Heights Academy is in the design and planning stage of building upon their already remarkable facilities with the fit out of their brand new secondary building, anticipating an opening in 2023-2024, subject to KHDA approval. This will be complete with state-of-the-art technology, sports facilities, design technology workshops, and innovative learning spaces, to name just a few. This new addition will make use in the best way possible of all available resources and is expected to expand and enhance opportunities for the Year 7 - 10 students.

“Dubai Heights Academy is a progressive, creative and engaging school with enriching programmes and state-of-the-art technology; where every child feels secure, significant and valued. We truly are focused on developing knowledgeable and innovative students who can undertake the challenges of whatever the future holds.”

Alison Lamb, School Principal