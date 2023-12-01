Energy-efficient cooling solutions critical in battle to cut emissions

Tuna Gulenc, Vice-President, Daikin Middle East and Africa

WITH the increasing use of air conditioners (ACs), energy-efficient cooling solutions are critical in the battle to reduce the environmental and climate impacts of refrigerants, according to a senior official.

Tuna Gulenc, Vice-President of Daikin Middle East and Africa, said the energy consumption levels are at an all-time high and the market needs energy-efficient products to reduce carbon emmissions.

“To address these challenges, Daikin is constantly focused on providing energy-efficient, high-quality, and reliable products and innovations that reduce the impact of our solutions on the environment, such as our affordable inverter air conditioners, which are pivotal in increasing the adoption of energy-saving technologies,” Gulenc told Khaleej Times.

“We are pioneering the use of lower global warming potential refrigerants, like R32, to minimise the environmental footprint of our products,” he said.

Daikin is actively involved in developing and producing energy-efficient and sustainable heating solutions. In Europe, there is a big shift from fossil-fuelled base heaters which are mainly combustion boilers, using natural gas as a source of heat towards heat pump-based heaters that emit less CO2 and conserve energy.

PAVILION AT COP28

Gulenc said Daikin will be exhibiting at the COP28 Japan Pavilion and showcase energy-efficient cooling solutions.

“In keeping with COP 28’s theme of sustainable cooling and as a leading global provider of air-conditioning solutions, we will be showcasing our high-efficiency inverter air-conditioner technology, which can save up to 50 percent in energy usage,” he said.

“We will also share our ongoing strategy for reducing the environmental impact of cooling systems as global demand continues to rise. This strategic involvement not only solidifies Daikin’s dedication and efforts to sustainability but also underscores the company’s celebration of local citizenship and aligns with the United Arab Emirates Year of Sustainability, demonstrating Daikin’s strong commitment to both the government and the citizens in the regions where we operate,” he said.