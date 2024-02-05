Enduring Strong Ties with Bonds of Gratitude

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 10:19 AM Last updated: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 12:35 PM

On the occasion of the 76th Sri Lankan National Day, Heartland General Trading Co LLC, UAE, extends its warmest greetings to the Sri Lankan community in Dubai and the GCC, and their loved ones in Sri Lanka. It is with immense pride and joy that we join in commemorating this significant occasion, embracing the spirit of unity and celebration that defines Sri Lankan heritage.

Established in 2001 by esteemed Sri Lankan entrepreneur, Mohamed Fazal Mawjood, Heartland General Trading Co LLC stands as a symbol of the rich tapestry of diversity and unity that connects our global society. Nestled in the heart of Dubai, our company has thrived for over 23 years, serving as a vital link and facilitating a connection within the Sri Lankan community. Our role is to serve as a bridge that effortlessly combines the familiarity of home with the lively and diverse multicultural atmosphere of the UAE.

Rizvi Farook, Group General Manager, Heartland General Trading.

In commemoration of this 76th Anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence, the management of Heartland is thrilled to announce the launch of a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) program.

As part of this initiative, we will be contributing a percentage of our annual profits to a ‘Cancer Project’ in Sri Lanka. To kickstart this effort, we are pleased to announce a donation of Sri Lankan Rs1 million from our 2023 profits under the project name ‘Heartland ♥ Homeland’. This project marks the beginning of our commitment, which we aspire to grow with the support of our customers in the UAE and our key partners. Our customers and partners can take pride in knowing that every dirham they spend on purchasing our products contribute to a meaningful cause back home, benefiting their loved ones. This endeavor reflects our dedication to making a positive impact beyond business success.

Rizvi Farook, Group General Manager, said: “Over the years, our enterprise has evolved into a prominent multinational player in the import and export arena, specialising in agricultural commodities such as grains, pulses, frozen meat, and seafood. As the foremost distributor of Sri Lankan food products in the UAE, our influence extends across a network of more than 750 retailer network, encompassing leading hypermarkets, supermarkets, groceries, restaurants, and catering services. Our diverse product range spans over 200 everyday essentials, including spices, flour, rice, noodles, sauces, lentils, grains, coconut products and canned mackerel.”

Global Footprint

Heartland's global footprint extends far beyond the borders of the UAE, with robust connections in the import and export sector. We actively engage with markets in China, India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Yemen, Oman, Pakistan, Mexico and Australia, solidifying our presence as a key player in the international trade landscape.

Preserving Authenticity

With pride, we declare that the range of Sri Lankan products distributed by Heartland General Trading, namely Kelani Lanka, Prima, Maliban, Golden Jack Mackerel, Golden Range and Ceylon Cold Stores, hold a special place among diverse communities, which has been foundational to building our distinctive brand image. The multicultural tapestry of Dubai, characterised by its expansive and varied community base, has played a pivotal role in our ability to cater to a wide-ranging consumer demographic. This unique aspect has been a cornerstone of our sustained business presence in Dubai for over two decades.

At the heart of our enterprise lies a commitment to preserving the authenticity and taste of Sri Lankan cuisine. As the UAE’s largest distributor of Sri Lankan foodstuff, Heartland Dubai brings a taste of home to our Sri Lankan diaspora and introduces the rich flavours of Sri Lanka to the diverse palate of Dubai. From aromatic spices to traditional staples, our shelves are stocked with the essence of Sri Lankan culinary heritage.

For over two decades, Heartland has remained steadfast in its mission. We prioritise the procurement of only the highest quality and freshest produce from Sri Lanka, ensuring that our customers in Dubai receive products of unparalleled excellence at affordable prices. We understand the financial commitment of the Sri Lankan community in Dubai, where every hard-earned penny is carefully saved to support their loved ones back home.

Being an integral part of Heartland's vision, we are dedicated to assisting small and medium-scale entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka by facilitating the marketing of their products in Dubai. Our commitment extends beyond mere transactions — we foster close partnerships with local farmers, directly source their products, and meticulously package them through our trusted suppliers for distribution in Dubai. This approach not only supports small-holder farmers but also contributes significantly to bolstering the Sri Lankan export sector and economy.

Quality Commitment

Situated on an expansive parcel exceeding an acre, our cutting-edge factory is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Employing modern technology and machinery, we specialise in the processing of dry food items. Our commitment to quality is evident in our sourcing practices, as we procure spices directly from farmers, meticulously grind and package them to deliver an authentic Sri Lankan flavor characterised by freshness and the highest quality.

This commitment to quality is mirrored in our sourcing and packaging of our Sri Lankan rice products, ensuring that each product meets the highest standards to cater to the diverse needs of our customers. Our dedication to quality extends to our distribution of Maliban Biscuits, offering a selection of 21 distinct varieties, each held to the highest standard of taste and quality. Notably, our biscuits are baked only upon receiving an order, guaranteeing unparalleled freshness for our customers.

Proudly boasting Sri Lanka’s number one instant noodles ‘Prima Kottu Mee’, our production adheres to high international quality standards. With four different flavors, we aim to captivate various communities in the UAE, providing a diverse and satisfying culinary experience for our discerning customers.

We extend our gratitude to the visionary leadership of UAE for enabling our remarkable journey. Witnessing Dubai's transformative evolution has been instrumental to our success within this dynamic landscape. The constantly evolving environment of Dubai motivates us to pursue an ambitious expansion of our business operations. With the UAE as our central business hub, we aim to expand our reach within the surrounding GCC nations over the coming years, distributing ethnic food products to give expatriates the taste of home they crave. We, at Heartland, express our heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of the UAE for making our endeavors in this thriving market possible.

We also seize this moment to express our gratitude to Ambassador Udaya Indrarathna. As a seasoned marketer with over 25 years of professional expertise across various domains in global platforms, he is making significant contributions to the Sri Lankan community residing in the UAE, proudly upholding the Sri Lankan flag on the UAE soil. His unwavering support for our initiatives in the UAE is truly uplifting, providing us with the encouragement needed to face challenges and progress. A heartfelt thank you to the ambassador for enabling the Sri Lankan community and Heartland General Trading Co. to thrive in the UAE.

Our organisation owes its success to our faithful customers in the UAE and GCC, our clients, our suppliers, and our stakeholders around the world. Their invaluable support has been instrumental to our success.

Looking Ahead

To conclude, Heartland Dubai is not only a distributor of ethnic foods; it is a living testament to the enduring bonds that connect us across borders. In 2024, we anticipate a year of promise and growth. As part of our forward-looking strategy, we plan to further diversify our product portfolio with a number of high-demand Sri Lankan and International food products specially in organic sector, and further strengthen our position in the ethnic food market. We are committed to adapting to the evolving market landscape and dedicated to providing quality offerings to a wide audience.

The year 2024 holds exciting prospects as we embrace new opportunities and expand our operations. Happy Sri Lankan National Day to all, from the heart of Dubai to the heart of Sri Lanka!

For more information visit: www.heartland-trading.com