Emergence of Diverse Sports Activities

Shaheen Shah Afridi and other teammates celebrating a moment.

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 11:15 AM

The sporting landscape of Pakistan has been a stage for remarkable achievements and notable events across various disciplines in recent years. From mountaineering feats to snooker triumphs and cricket highs and lows, the nation has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in the realm of sports.

A horse running towards the centre of the ground in a polo match.

Efforts by the government and sports authorities in Pakistan to promote and develop a variety of sports have been commendable. Investments in infrastructure, training facilities, and coaching programs have been made to nurture talent and produce world-class athletes. This focus on diversifying the sports landscape in Pakistan is crucial for the overall development of the sports industry and for the country to compete on a global level.

Shehroze Kashif takes a selfie during the Nanga Parbat ascend.

The increasing popularity of sports like football, hockey and polo presents opportunities for Pakistan to excel in these disciplines and make a mark on the international stage. While cricket has traditionally been a favourite among the masses, the emergence of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a brand signifies a bright future for sports in Pakistan. One of the standout moments in recent sporting history was Pakistan’s victory over India in the World Cup after a 27-year wait, showcasing the nation’s cricketing prowess.

Pakistan’s player heads the ball during agsinst Tajikistan. — AFP file photo

Similarly, Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, in the javelin throw game, made his way to the Tokyo Olympics final. Weightlifter Talha Talib, a 21-year-old Pakistani who took part in the 67kg category at the Tokyo Olympics, impressed many despite missing the final round, making the nation proud for his resilience amid little support. Haider Ali became the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in discus throw at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, with a 55.26-metre throw, almost 3m ahead of his Ukrainian opponent.

However, there have also been moments of sorrow and grief, such as the loss of legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara during an attempt to summit K-2 in winter. Despite such setbacks, the resilience and determination of Pakistani athletes continue to inspire.

Renowned Pakistani climber Naila Kiani made headlines with her remarkable determination and unmatched grit, becoming the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit 10 peaks above 8,000 metres. Additionally, she achieved the distinction of ascending seven peaks above 8,000 meters within six months, a feat unmatched by any other Pakistani climber. Alongside Samina Baig, she also became one of the first Pakistani women to scale the ninth-highest peak, Nanga Parbat. Kiani further solidified her legacy by becoming the first Pakistani woman to summit the 12th-highest mountain, Broad Peak (8,051m), and, alongside Sirbaz Khan, achieved the historic feat of being the first Pakistani duo to successfully summit Cho Oyu (8,201m) in Tibet, China.

The ascent of Sajid Ali Sadpara to the summit of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen added a new chapter to Pakistan’s mountaineering legacy, showcasing extraordinary courage and skill. Similarly, Shehroze Kashif’s accomplishment as the youngest mountaineer to scale 12 peaks above 8000m highlighted the country’s growing presence in the world of high-altitude climbing.

This not only brings pride and prominence to the homeland but also help inspire and encourage young people to try their wit in such comparatively new fields and opportunities. Starting from merely a local guide for mountaineers, now you find so many young mountaineers locally who may make their name in it.

In the realm of cricket, Pakistan has been striving to revive international matches on home soil, with efforts to host series like the one with New Zealand, although setbacks like the Kiwi’s last-minute withdrawal citing security concerns have tested the nation’s resolve earlier. Yet, the passion of cricket fans remains undeterred, reflecting the growing sports environment in the country.

— The author is former managing director at Associated Press of Pakistan and a seasoned journalist.