Dynamic, supportive and transformative

University offers many possibilities to gain the knowledge and skills that will be fundamental for success in the future. At the American University of Sharjah (AUS) students have access to accomplished full-time faculty, a vibrant campus life, a broad range of extra- and co-curricular activities, and state-of-the-art facilities that support teaching and learning.

Undergraduate and graduate students have the possibility of working directly with faculty who are conducting research and developing creative projects that have a local, regional and global impact. AUS students are routinely recognised for their performance in international venues. In the 2020 Global Undergraduate Awards for research, the university led the Middle East and Africa region as their work was selected from among 4,000 entries across 380 institutions in 50 countries.

With highly respected professional programmes and a strong liberal arts core, AUS provides its students with an opportunity to achieve in-depth knowledge in their area of specialisation and explore a range of other disciplines. It offers 28 undergraduate majors and 45 minors, 16 master's degrees and three PhD programmes in the areas of architecture, design, humanities, science, engineering and business. The excellence of these programmes has seen AUS named as one of the top 10 universities in the Arab world for the past six consecutive years (QS World University Ranking).

As a university with one of the world's highest percentages of international students (Times Higher Education), AUS embraces its diversity and nurtures a sense of belonging. Nearly 90 nationalities are represented among its student community, and 47 nationalities are represented among its faculty. With this broad outlook, AUS offers its students excellent preparation for a globally oriented future.

This commitment to diversity is evident in the comprehensive merit- and need-based support programmes, which ensures that the unique experience offered by AUS is widely accessible to qualified students, regardless of an individual's financial circumstances.

The university's graduates are a testament to the value of an AUS education. From government ministers and business leaders to award-winning designers and leaders in space exploration, AUS graduates are making an impact in the region and around the world. Many alumni have also chosen to further their education at some of the world's most selective institutions, embarking on careers in higher education and research. Our alumni maintain strong relationships with the university, ensuring a global network of support.

