Dubai’s Iconic Biryani Set To Foray Into Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

We use best quality Pakistani rice and spices to produce one of the best biryanis in the town

By Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 3:52 PM

Pak Liyari Restaurant is planning to introduce its famous biryanin into international and regional markets by next year, its top official says.

Junaid Hingoro, Managing Director, Pak Liyari Restaurant, said biryani lovers in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will be able to taste authenticated dishes of the group in first phase of expansion in international market.

“We will be launching our first international branch in Karachi — the financial capital of Pakistan— by early next year as the infrastructure is ready,” Junaid told Khaleej Times ahead of 77th Independence Day of Pakistan.

While congratulating the nation on this happy occasion, he said it is a proud moment for the group to announce its first venture in the home country.

“We moved from Karachi to launch our first Biryani outlet in Deira Dubai in 2007 and now we want to replicate the same successful business model in Pakistan,” Junaid said. “We celebrate the Independence Day every year with flag hoisting ceremony on all our five branches in the UAE. We are proud to be Pakistani,” he said.

In reply to a question, he said Pak Liyari Restaurant will also expand its presence in the UAE by next year.

“As of now, we have a strong presence in Dubai with three branches in Deira and one each in Bur Dubai and Al Nahda area. We set up our central kitchen in Al Nahda branch to ensure same quality to all visiting customers,” he said.

He said Pak Liyari Restaurant is serving a selection of Pakistani dishes popular among the Pakistanis and other nationalities residing in the UAE.

“In addition to the famous mutton and chicken biryani, we are also serving the best-selling White Roast — a dish served with gravy of dry fruits. We also serve karahi, barbecue grill, dal fry, and mixed vegetables, among others,” he said.

Junaid said his father — Usman Hingoro, Chairman of Pak Liyari Restaurant — set up the first outlet in 2007. “My father and Chef Ali Mohammed launched the authenticated taste of Sindhi biryani in Dubai and earned the respect and trust of the visiting customers by not compromising over quality of the product. We use best quality Pakistani rice and spices to produce one of the best biryanis in the town,” he said.

“My elder brother — Yaqoob Hingoro, Chief Executive of Pak Liyari Restaurant, takes the lead role and shares the responsibility with the father to run this business,” he said.

To a question, he said Pak Liyari food is not only popular among the Pakistani expatriates, but it also attracts tourists and other nationalities in the UAE.

“We also entertain Emirati customers on regular basis while lot of Indians, Filipino, Bangladeshi and Sri Lankans also visit our outlets to enjoy tasty biryani and other delicious food dishes,” he said.

He said the group has no immediate plans to raise the prices of their food despite the inflationary pressure and other supply chain issues. “We have no plan to increase prices and will continue to offer the best food dishes at present competitive rates to cater to the customers of the all-income group,” Junaid concluded.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com