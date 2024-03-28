Dubai's #1-Ranked University: Why Canadian University Dubai Stands Out

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 9:00 AM

Canadian University Dubai (CUD), the #1-ranked university in Dubai according to QS World University Rankings 2024, welcomes students on campus for Fall 2024. Established in 2006, CUD offers a unique blend of Canadian education and the dynamic culture of the United Arab Emirates.

With admissions open for Fall 2024, students can explore 18 accredited programs and over 30 majors that cater to a wide range of interests and career aspirations. Popular disciplines include Architecture and Interior Design, Communication and Media, Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, and Management.

CUD’s programmes are tailored to the job market, offering practical training, internship opportunities, and professional accreditations. The curriculum is globally recognised and accredited, ensuring students receive a high-quality education. The internationally qualified faculty provides exceptional teaching and entrepreneurial experiences, empowering students to achieve their full potential.

STRATEGIC LOCATION FOR UNPARALLELED OPPORTUNITIES

CUD's City Walk campus stands as a hub of inspiration and development, uniquely positioned in the Unleash heart of downtown Dubai. Students can enjoy the unparalleled advantage of studying just steps from the city's most iconic landmarks, bustling business centres, and creative design hotspots. This exceptional location provides a vibrant atmosphere and unmatched opportunities that fuel learning and personal growth, making CUD a truly distinctive place for students to excel.

OPTION TO GRADUATE IN CANADA

One of the unique features of CUD is the transfer to Canada options. This allows you to start your degree at CUD and graduate from one of their Canadian or other international partner institutions. This offers students flexibility and opens up a world of opportunities for their academic and professional careers.

“At CUD, our mission is to revolutionize education by reengineering our educational systems for the next century. We prioritize the development of key competencies and foster innovative teaching methodologies through the integration of our cross-cutting themes: Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Sustainability, Employability Skills, and AI & Business Analytics. Beyond being an avant-garde academic institution, we serve as a catalyst for positive societal change, empowering students to emerge as forward-thinking leaders poised to make significant impact for a better world," says Dr. Dima Jamali, Vice President, Academic Affairs.

THRIVING STUDENT COMMUNITY

With a student body composed of over 120 nationalities, CUD prides itself on providing a rich environment conducive to teaching and learning.

Start your academic journey at Canadian University Dubai and be part of a community known for success stories that stand out.

Apply now for the Fall 2024 intake. Visit www.cud.ac.ae for more information and to start your application today.

“CUD has provided me with invaluable opportunities to grow and learn in a diverse and dynamic environment. The support and guidance from the faculty and staff have been instrumental in shaping my burgeoning career path," says Habiba Eldemrdash, Fourth-year Journalism student from the Faculty of Communication, Arts and Sciences.