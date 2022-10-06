Designed to Inspire, Styled to Entertain

The lavishly styled resort unveils itself as the ultimate multi-board destination in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi

Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 9:59 AM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 10:01 AM

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi – A magnificent and iconic architectural landmark that pays homage to the finest infusion in Middle Eastern and Turkish dining and hospitality, is all set to redefine the concept of luxury and style.

Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, Marina’s propitious retail, entertainment and residential hub, welcomes a multi-faceted resort presiding over sparkling waters and a sandy shoreline. Stemming from the UAE’s cultural heritage of fishing and pearl diving, the resort imparts regal splendor, suffused with 21st century sensibilities that make up the aquatic and mesmerising oceanic features with opulent views and serene surroundings of the resort’s interior and exterior.

The Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi sachets a variety of luxury appointed services, which include, but are not limited to 563 relaxing and comfortable guestrooms, three beachfront swimming pools with a separate kids pool area, a private beach boasting intimate cabana’s, 10 signature restaurants and beverage sections that favour even the most discerning palates, a luxurious Privé lounge with infinite views of the Arabian Gulf, 10 spacious private meeting rooms with top-of-the-range audio and visual equipments and a sophisticated ballroom that comfortably seats up to 1,000 guests. The resort’s alluring and revitalising nature life spa, wellness and fitness centre are also only a few of the many enriching experiences Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi has to offer.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi identifies itself as an upscale All-Inclusive, cosmopolitan, cultural, and relaxing lifestyle hub, embodying all that makes Abu Dhabi the ultimate destination. Decorated in contrasting modern aesthetics and contemporary Arabesque geometric art and calligraphy, the hotel tells the story of Abu Dhabi from its origins as an ancient seafaring community to a thriving cosmopolitan city that takes pride in its heritage, while offering ultimate, grandiose experiences.

With a gigantic arc as the centre of attraction, the waterfront hotel is a blend of Arabian regality and architectural awe. Being located on the furthermost tip of the capital, those looking to relax and recharge can bask in the extensive amenities of the hotel’s five-star facilities as part of the All-Inclusive or multi- board concept, rejuvenate at Nature Life Spa, or enjoy a quick trip to the nearby Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Adventurous travellers can indulge in a variety of water sports and fitness classes organised by the Exclusive Sports Club or journey further afield to Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, Yas Island or Al Reem Island. With the dazzling Abu Dhabi skyline on one side and breathtaking views of the sun setting on the Arabian Gulf, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi combines the best of both worlds. Adults may enjoy the magnificent views, while relaxing on the hotel’s private beach, while kids will be entertained at The Rixy Kids Club with a variety of activities and outdoor play areas to keep them occupied all day.

Guests will be able to indulge in a variety of cuisines while dining in signature outlets located across the property. At Turquoise, Rixos’ signature all-day dining restaurant, guests will experience a wide variety of flavours from world-class cuisines served in an open-buffet concept. Guests seeking an Italian flair will be delighted at ‘Vero Italiano’, which will bring authentic and traditional flavours of Italy to the city. To complete the 5-star dining experience, guests will have the opportunity to dine on the finest cuts of meat at the steakhouse, ‘The Flame’, enjoy a selection of the finest fresh baked goods at ‘The Bakery Club’ or feast in a social atmosphere at ‘People’s Restaurant’. For those with a sweet tooth, the lobby lounge, ‘Godiva Café’ will provide desserts that are guaranteed to be a feast for the eyes and the taste buds. For those seeking entertainment or beverages once the sun sets, ‘Cuba Cigar Lounge’and ‘Privé Lounge’, located on the 37th floor and the psychological bar ‘Anti-Dote’ will be worth the visit.

Gear up to experience Arabian opulence at Abu Dhabi’s new and iconic landmark hotel at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, the newest All-Inclusive destination in the country’s capital.

