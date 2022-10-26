Delivering the best



Emirates International School Jumeirah is an International Baccalaureate World School authorised to offer all four IB programmes: PYP, MYP, CP and DP. The school’s DP results are some of the highest in the region, surpassing global and local averages. With 30 years of heritage and 82 nationalities on campus, students thrive in a vibrant learning environment at the heart of Jumeirah. Due to high demand, spaces for 2023/24 are very limited, book a tour now to avoid disappointment.

Emirates International School Meadows is an IB and CIS-accredited school located in the Meadows. Surrounded by lush greenery and lakes, the school is rated as ‘Very Good’ by the KHDA and offers the PYP, MYP and DP programmes. Due to high demand, spaces for 2023/24 are very limited.