KAJ Fine Jewellery unveils latest collections and announces upcoming private viewing event in Dubai

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 5:54 PM Last updated: Mon 20 May 2024, 5:58 PM

KAJ Fine Jewellery, a Mumbai-based brand synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance, is set to captivate the discerning tastes of the UAE's luxury market with the launch of its newest collections: Gilded Wings and Petals in Poetry.

Follow us on







Embodying the essence of sophistication and exclusivity, the Gilded Wings collection strikes a harmonious balance between drama and delicate details, offering bold yet refined pieces inspired by the beauty of nature. On the other hand, Petals in Poetry celebrates the vibrancy of blooming blossoms with its lively designs, featuring meticulously sculpted petals adorned with green tsavorites, yellow sapphires and natural white diamonds.

Customisation and personalisation lie at the heart of KAJ's commitment to delivering unique and personalised jewellery experiences for its clientele. With the unveiling of the Summer 2024 collections, namely "Vicenza" and "Azure”, the brand continues to cater to the diverse preferences of its global audience, offering a range of casual pret and high luxury pieces that embody sophistication and individuality.

As part of its engagement with the UAE's fashion-forward community, KAJ Fine Jewellery hosts private viewing events in Dubai, curated by renowned art connoisseur Roshni Shewakramani. The next exclusive showcase is scheduled to take place post-Summer 2024, offering attendees an opportunity to explore and acquire KAJ's latest creations firsthand.

Furthermore, in a testament to its commitment to providing an immersive and personalized shopping experience, KAJ Fine Jewellery recently inaugurated a new atelier and boutique in Mumbai's prestigious Breach Candy neighbourhood. The boutique promises to transcend traditional retail spaces by offering bespoke services tailored to meet the unique preferences of its clientele.

Founder and creative force behind KAJ Fine Jewellery, Kajal Fabiani Hiranandani, expressed her passion for design and creativity stating, "At KAJ, we aspire to bring not just adornments, but infinite treasures that resonate with the individuality and emotions of those who choose to grace them."