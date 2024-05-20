IETO and the Embassy of Sierra Leone hosts its annual iftaar reception for diplomats in Abu Dhabi

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 5:49 PM

On March 27, the Indian Economic Trade Organisation in collaboration with the Embassy of Sierra Leone hosted the Iftaar dinner for Diplomats in Abu Dhabi at the Rotana Resort Hotel

Follow us on







The “Iftar” Dinner (breaking the fast) was held with a full house of Diplomatic missions from Africa and other business communities in the Middle East. His Excellency Mr. Rashid Sesay, Ambassador of Sierra Leone in UAE, welcomed the guests to the Iftaar dinner stressing the importance of the tradition of Breaking the Fast with diplomatic colleagues and the precious value of the month religiously and socially.

The President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization, Dr Asif Iqbal, Chairman of the India OIC Trade Council BM Farookh and the Chairman of the India GCC Trade Council Hon. Shiyas Hassan and Bollywood Actor Director Madhavan delivered brief remarks.

Ambassadors from African nations like Angola, Mali, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Gambia, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Sudan, Rwanda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe and embassy officials from Sierra Leone graced the evening. The room dynamic was that of friendship and partnership. The Iftar dinner served as another example and another reminder that ongoing and constructive engagement between Diplomatic missions and the community at large is very valuable. Such a setting helps enhance the dialogue and builds trust. Diplomatic level commitment to the concept of engagement and dialogue was evidenced by the high turnout.

Excellency Salem Al Jaberi Deputy Director, African Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE was the chief guest of the evening who represented the Govt of the UAE.

“Sierra Leone is committed to the concept of engagement and is delighted to host the annual Ramadan iftar dinner with other African missions in UAE,” said HE Rashid Sesay, Ambassador of Sierra Leone. “The embassy thanks all who attended and looks forward to maintaining a dialogue based on trust and mutual respect,” concluded Sesay

R Madhavan, bollywood actor and director was honoured by the diplomats for his stellar role as an actor and director for the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, for winning a national award for Best Feature Film. R. Madhavan’s 2022 passion project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, bagged the Best Feature Film Award at the 69th National Awards. For the actor, director, and co-writer of this film, winning this award was the “most exciting and euphoric moment.” Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of an aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan and his struggles and achievements. When asked about dedicating the national award, the actor says, "It belongs to only one gentleman, Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan Ji. It is because of him that the extraordinary team of Rocketry came together. Everyone only wanted to see happiness and vindication in Nambi sir and that has happened now. There is joy in his household and the objective of Team Rocketry has been met. Nambi sir feels like he’s 40 years younger and he’s happy. He’s being recognised and signs autographs for kids. Our motive has been completely achieved. We’re also very grateful to the jury of the National Awards, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.”

“Ramadan is truly a special month of the year, it is an opportunity to spend time with friends and family and build and maintain bridges of human connection,” said BM Farookh, Chairman of the India OIC Trade Council. “Breaking bread as a group remains one of the most quintessentially human experiences,” added Farookh. “There is no substitute for face-to-face meetings to enhance dialogue and build trust,” concluded Farookh. After sunset, representatives from 26 Diplomats along with their spouses in the Emirates feasted on the iftaar dinner, lovingly prepared by a team of chefs from Rotana Resorts. (stuffed grape leaves), Fellah Köftesi (bulgur balls with spices and yoghurt) and Baklava were among the delicacies served. More than 160 guests from all over the UAE and India discussed and networked the similarities among people of faith. “We are honoured by your presence, enriched by your friendship and made better citizens by working alongside with you,” Dr Asif Iqbal said in his closing remarks. We are better and stronger together, Indians, Africans, Arabs in the UAE and other faith traditions. Working together, we can be a force for the common good and the upbuilding of our society and our world.” told Iqbal

Held during Ramadan – a significant time of reflection, prayer, almsgiving and prayer for Muslims – the annual Interfaith Iftar dinner is one way the newly appointed Dean of the African missions in the UAE is promoting a culture of encounter, dialogue, understanding and solidarity, within the UAE.