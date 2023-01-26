Creating Architects Of Tomorrow

Er. A.C.S. Arun Kumar, President, Dr. MGR Education and Research Institute, Chennai

Er. A.C.S. Arun Kumar President, at the institute, talks about the ethos behind the university and its contribution to the education landscape in India

Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 10:55 AM

The education sector in Chennai and Tamil Nadu is thriving with many premier centres of engineering based there. One such shining example is he Dr. MGR Education and Research Institute, which is headed by Er. A.C.S. Arun Kumar, President, at the institute.

Imparting Dynamic Education

“Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute, University has a clear hold on the future and is focused on training students to high competence, ensuring that they possess academic excellence, complimented by a well-rounded personality,” said Kumar. He added that the institution aims to create not mere job seekers, but ambitious ‘Job Creators’ who will be the architects of tomorrow’s world.

There are currently more than 23,000 students enrolled in the university from all parts of India, especially from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and the north eastern parts of India. Talking about the multi-cultural aspect of the institute, Kumar said there were students even from Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Türkiye, Switzerland, Tanzania, etc., in their engineering and technology, dental surgery, medicine, nursing, physiotherapy and humanities and science programmes which are being taught by a faculty comprising of around 1,500 members and more than 2,000 non-teaching staff. “During the 30th convocation, around 2,400 graduates have received their degrees,” said Kumar, adding that the University is accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous body under the UGC and accorded with an A+ Grade (3.48 out of 4) rating. “Biotechnology, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Faculty of Management Studies have been accredited by National Board of Accreditation, New Delhi. Two of our departments, Biotechnology (under ANSAC) and Computer Science and Engineering (under CAC and EAC) were internationally accredited by the world-famous Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, Inc. (ABET) for six years, up to 2025,” he added.

A.C.S. Medical College and Hospital

One of the highlights of Dr. MGR University is the state-of-the-art 750-bed A.C.S. multi-speciality hospital at Velappanchavadi, Chennai, which was started in 2008 has been brought into the ambit, as a constituent unit of Deemed University by the MHRD Notification. Adding a feather to the cap of excellence, the university has been accredited by TUV SUD German and has been awarded the ISO 9001:2008 certificate for quality management service. Speaking about the Faculty of Medicine – Sri Lalithambigai Medical College and Hospital, Kumar said: “There are service-oriented facilities within these centres, providing the community with good medical care at an affordable price,” adding that many services are offered free of cost as well. The various branches of treatment offered there include General Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, ENT, Dentistry, Dermatology, TB and Chest and Psychiatry.

“The speciality centres are the Heart Medical Centre, Plastic Surgery Centre, Facial Medicine Centre, Orthospeciality Centre and Physiotherapy Centre,” said Kumar.

Sterling Ranking

“In the recent NIRF Ranking 2022, our Deemed to be University was place at the 100th spot under the university category, 25th under dental category and 28th under the architecture category,” said Kumar.

“Our Deemed to be University was categorised as a 'Band A' institution (ranked between 06-25) in the category of ‘University and Deemed to be University (private-self-financed)’ in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) 2020,” said Kumar. He added that it is the first and only university in India to have achieved the QMS accreditation of ISO 21001 : 2018 TUV, Germany.

Moreover, the university’s Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital, Bengaluru and the A.C.S. Medical College and Hospital, Chennai, have been accredited by NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals) for their quality maintenance.

“We are glad to share that ‘The ASSOCHAM’, after screening by a team of jury, awarded ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ to our Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute, Deemed to be University as ‘The University of the Year in India 2022’. It’s an additional feather in our cap and a proud moment,” he said.

International Linkages

The university has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with several reputed universities and has several exchange programmes to attract faculty and students. Some of the successful MoUs are with the University of Sunderland, UK; University of South Australia; University of Wolverhampton, UK; Perth College, Perth-Scotland; University of Farleigh Dickenson, USA; ABK-AOTS DOSOKAI - Hiyoshi Corporation, Japan; Sailcon, China; Selangor University, Malaysia and more.

Placement Records

Securing placements for students is high on the agenda of the university said Kumar. “Our alumni are well-placed in MNCs and some have become successful entrepreneurs,” he added.

Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute has always been futuristic in its approach. Students are kept abreast of latest developments across the globe, which not only makes them industry ready but also ready to take on anything new,” concluded Kumar.