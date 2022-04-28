Committed to Excellence

The leading British school provides a unique focus on the well-being of the community and environment

Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 9:45 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 9:47 AM

Aspen Heights British School, Abu Dhabi recently received the ‘School Mental Health’ award from the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools, part of Leeds Beckett University. The silver standard certification was awarded to the school based on its outstanding approach to addressing the mental health and well-being of its community.

Aspen Heights British School, part of International School Partnership (ISP), provides a wide range of activities to boost the well-being of pupils and staff, including a specialist identification and intervention programme for SEND, provision of one on one confidential counselling, implementation of social emotional learning lessons for key year groups, a social committee and buddy programme for staff, as well as free yoga lessons for families with the school principal.

Speaking on the benefits of these various initiatives, Emma Shanahan, Principal, Aspen Heights British School, said: “I am extremely proud that the work of our entire community has been recognised through the ‘School Mental Health’ silver standard award. This strengthens our resolve to do better for our community. We are excited and motivated to continue supporting our children, staff and families as we develop and grow.”

Highlighting some areas of strength identified in the report from the Centre, Shanahan said: “Excelling in the areas of leadership and strategy, staff organisation and culture, and working with parents and carers, were a focal point of the school’s mental health and well-being provision. Our pastoral care plan that is in place for students was also identified as a key strength of our school.”