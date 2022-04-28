Committed to Excellence

Coffee today is an evocative symbol of the nation's history and flavour
Supplements1 day ago
Aspen Heights British School, Abu Dhabi recently received the ‘School Mental Health’ award from the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools, part of Leeds Beckett University. The silver standard certification was awarded to the school based on its outstanding approach to addressing the mental health and well-being of its community.
Aspen Heights British School, part of International School Partnership (ISP), provides a wide range of activities to boost the well-being of pupils and staff, including a specialist identification and intervention programme for SEND, provision of one on one confidential counselling, implementation of social emotional learning lessons for key year groups, a social committee and buddy programme for staff, as well as free yoga lessons for families with the school principal.
Speaking on the benefits of these various initiatives, Emma Shanahan, Principal, Aspen Heights British School, said: “I am extremely proud that the work of our entire community has been recognised through the ‘School Mental Health’ silver standard award. This strengthens our resolve to do better for our community. We are excited and motivated to continue supporting our children, staff and families as we develop and grow.”
Highlighting some areas of strength identified in the report from the Centre, Shanahan said: “Excelling in the areas of leadership and strategy, staff organisation and culture, and working with parents and carers, were a focal point of the school’s mental health and well-being provision. Our pastoral care plan that is in place for students was also identified as a key strength of our school.”
Coffee today is an evocative symbol of the nation's history and flavour
Supplements1 day ago
Alessio Belloni, a Milanese architect with firm based in Sharjah tells us about the new Khorfakkan plan inspired by Cinque Terre
Supplements2 days ago
The region is a fascinating fusion of hundreds of miles of scenic coastline with mountainous hinterland — the imposing Pollino chain in the North, the Sila forested plateau at the centre and the Serre and Aspromonte chains in the South. The mountains being so near to the sea, the rivers, called 'fiumare', are very short and stay dry for most of the year.
Supplements2 days ago
The Italian Yellow Directory project aims to be a bridge between Emirati and Italian businesses
Supplements2 days ago
The Made in Italy in the Gulf Countries project brings Italian craftsmanship to the Gulf market
Supplements2 days ago
Italian delegation discusses future forms of cooperation to promote Veneto region in Dubai
Supplements2 days ago
Widening the trade relations, the region is facilitating and promoting F&B and startup sectors
Supplements2 days ago