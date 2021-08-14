Changing face of the society

Irum Bukhari is the first woman officer in Pakistan to hold the position of Additional Chief Secretary of Punjab

Integrity, hard work and dedication are the three attributes close to Iram Bukhari’s heart. Bukari is one the earliest bureaucrats of Pakistan who has dedicated her life towards the betterment of many provincial departments of Pakistans densely populated province of Punjab.

Bukhari has been very involved with many administrative services. When it comes to resilience and tenacity Bukhari has left no stone unturned to dominate what was considered Male offices domain.

Briefing the Prime Minister on education initiatives

Bukhari is currently serving as additional chief secretary of Punjab. Her hard work and total commitment to improving all departments has rendered her indispensable.

Briefing chief minister Punjab on service delivery app

Bukhari has an impressive achievements which include serving as sub-divisional magistrate, additional district magistrate, additional commissioner and executive district officer (revenue). Bukhari is the first female executive district officer (revenue) of the country.

Bukhari’s diverse interests and contributions towards the betterment of government departments has truly been legendary.

Conducting civil awards ceremony at governor house

Besides being district officer she also has to her credit the opportunity to command the Baluch Levy, a para military force in the provincial administered tribal area of district Dera Ghazi Khan. In addition to this she has been recognised for her services as the only female civil servant commanding the border military police.

As founding secretary, she established department for women development in Punjab. She has initiated many new policies, roles and procedures for socio economic empowerment for the women in Punjab.

In 2014 Bukhari represented Pakistan in the United Nations.

She was Pakistan sole representative at the Arab Forum for substantial development held in Lebanon by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia in 2018.

Besides dedicating herself to the women development, Bukhari has led other departments as secretary including industries, schools and higher education.

In 2019, Bukhari was posted as the first female additional secretary for energy in government of Punjab.

Bukhari’s knowledge and work experience is a great asset for her under training officers at various training academies.

Bukhari with her expertise in diverse fields has been a part of Punjab judicial academy in the capacity of visiting faculty for gender module.

She is well-admired and held in great esteem by the national and international media.

Bukhari is undoubtedly a flag bearer of change in a predominately male bureaucracy of Pakistan.

Since 1991, Bukhari has gone on to prove that women in Pakistan are moving forward and no hurdle is big enough to deter them from their ambition. Women continue to stand out in many fields and finally the gender barrier in Pakistan is being diminished. It has been a long and arduous effort by the women but they have reached their goals in making their place in a male dominating society of Pakistan.