Cementing a strong future

By offering customised top quality products and services and excellent customer service, JK White Cement UAE has carved a niche for itself in the construction market

Amit Kothari, CEO of JK White Cement UAE, started his career at the Holcim Group in Switzerland. He held multiple responsibilities within the corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions department, travelling across the globe. He was also key in the integration of Associated Cement Companies Ltd and Ambuja Cements, two of the leading cement companies in India. He moved to the UAE over a decade ago and joined a Dubai-based global private equity firm where he held a senior position in the portfolio management and operations team. In this role, he was introduced to the renowned Singhania family, the backers of JK Cement in India, and joined the JK White Cement UAE board.

The company commenced its commercial production of white cement in the UAE in 2014 and is now supplying this and other dry mix products to more than 40 countries in five continents. With its plants in the UAE and India, JK Cement is amongst the top three white cement manufacturing groups in the world. "We fulfil customer requirements by offering customised solutions. We have added several high-quality cement-based dry mix products in 18 months, and several are in the pipeline for the next 24 months," said Kothari.

In seven years, JK White Cement UAE's dry mix products like JK PlastmaxX, TileMaxX, BlockMaxx and WallMaxX have been tremendously successful in the UAE and GCC's construction industry due to superior quality, service and on-site support. Under the leadership of Managing Director Dr Raghavpat Singhania, JK Cement has become a leader in grey and white cement manufacturing in India. It came to the GCC as a premium brand.

In 2020, JK White Cement UAE looked for opportunities. Kothari stated that no matter the situation, the priority was the safety of the staff and their families. The team learned how to improvise, overcome and adapt with several decisions made to maintain the business. "We worked eagerly with existing clients and responded to new customer needs. Our employees stepped up to the task and although this phase was emotionally and physically draining, their productivity and excellence never ceased. I am proud to lead this team," he added.

JK White Cement UAE values diversity and perspective, believing that the brightest ideas and innovations can come from anyone. There are regular town hall meetings between top management and employees at all levels to discuss their views with transparency. The employees work in a respectful, trustworthy, diverse, and supportive environment with a monthly rewards and performance recognition programme. "This is a place where potential is realised, trust is freely given, and initiative is encouraged for employees' career growth whilst furthering the business," added Kothari. The company also holds regular blood drives and neighbourhood cleanliness drives and sponsors charitable events.

Since its inception, the company has expanded its geographical reach phenomenally. JK White Cement UAE is a market leader in the Middle East, eastern and southern Africa and India, exporting 80 per cent of its production and contributing to the UAE economy as an export-oriented unit. Regionally, it was the first to offer various white cement grades and customised solutions to customers. It is also the exclusive supplier to the prestigious Kuwait Airport expansion project.

There were a series of preventive maintenance and cost optimisation measures that took place in its plant, enabling products to be delivered at competitive prices. Regular meetings with key projects' consultants and architects have also led to conceptualising and manufacturing customised dry mix products and solutions.

Under Dr Raghavpat Singhania, JK White Cement UAE is set to expand its global presence and product portfolio. "Together with our exceptional team and strong stakeholder relationships, we are committed to the highest standards of quality, productivity, sustainability and performance that drive shareholder value and long-term success," Kothari maintained.