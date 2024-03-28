Celebrating Milestones and Memories: A Tribute to Our Class of 2023 Graduates

MDX Dubai guides graduates to career success, with the University's largest ever cohort

Thu 28 Mar 2024

This month, the Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai Class of 2023 gathered at Jumeirah Beach Hotel adorned in their caps and gowns, ready to embark on one of the most significant milestones in their lives: their graduation.

Each student in this cohort followed a unique and fulfilling path; some studied business, accounting and finance, marketing, law, or technology, others were graduating in film, fashion, graphic design, psychology, or journalism. But one thing all these students have in common is the knowledge that they have what it takes to build a thriving, fruitful career in Dubai or beyond.

The Class of 2023 is the largest graduating cohort in Middlesex University Dubai history with four ceremonies split across two days. Two inspiring Honorary Graduates shared their wisdom and adventurous spirit with the audience, showcasing what their futures may hold for them. Welcoming thousands of parents and guests, it was an inspiring weekend to remember.

Now, the stage is set for prospective students to become the next success story.

At MDX Dubai, students can launch their higher educational journey with the International Foundation Programme (IFP), choosing from six specialist pathways. This preparatory 24-week course equips students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel as they progress to undergraduate level studies. By providing a solid academic foundation, the IFP ensures students are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of higher education with confidence.

The institution offers a diverse range of undergraduate programmes, each tailored to meet the needs of today’s competitive job market. Students have access to a world-class education delivered by experienced faculty. The MDX experience is not just about acquiring knowledge; it’s about fostering critical thinking, creativity, and innovation – qualities essential for the modern world.

Education is a life-long pursuit, and MDX Dubai offers postgraduate degrees for a deep dive into various specialisms. Perfect for someone looking to advance their career, or for a new alumnus in the search for more knowledge, a postgraduate degree from MDX embeds the student in the midst the industry, connecting with high-profile figures and global companies.

Newly launched for September 2024 is the daytime Middlesex MBA: an intensive programme that gives new graduates or advancing professionals the skills to excel in global leadership and business.

Beyond academia, MDX Dubai is committed to guiding its students towards successful careers. Through dedicated career support services, internships, and guidance, students are equipped with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive job market. Whether it's securing internships at leading companies or networking with industry professionals, the University ensures that students are well-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

As the Class of 2023 embark on their professional endeavours, the message reverberates loud and clear – this could be you. With dedication and perseverance, the possibilities are endless. Now is the time to seize the opportunity and embark on your academic journey.

“Your graduation day is a moment you remember forever, filled with pride, achievement, and opportunity; your future truly lies ahead of you. MDX students graduate with all the skills they need to flourish in their chosen industry, and with the D33 agenda in play, now is the perfect time to study, graduate, and excel in the thriving Dubai economy,” says Professor, Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai.

Become part of our student community, as we shape the graduates of years to come. This could be you in a few short years – with your degree certificate in hand, ready to conquer the world.

“Middlesex University Dubai welcomed me 4 years ago as a Foundation student, and now I stand here with a quality UK Psychology degree. While my first year was marked by navigating the challenges of remote learning during the lockdown, the University fostered my personal growth by encouraging active volunteering as soon as it was possible. This led me to an internship with the marketing department in my third year, solidifying my career opportunities. Now, I am embarking on the exciting next chapter of my academic journey with a Master's degree in Strategic Marketing. This programme promises both intellectual challenges and opportunities for professional advancement, and I eagerly face the future with confidence and excitement for what is to come,” Shannara, BA Honours Psychology with Counselling Skills, Class of 2023.

Apply now for our September 2024 intake and take the first step towards a brighter future: www.mdx.ac.ae/september