Celebrating 75 Years Of Sri Lanka’s Freedom

Through highs and lows, the national flag carrier has never wavered in its duty of connecting people with the homeland and showcasing its beauty to the world

Shiran Kretser Silva,Area Manager, SriLankan Airlines

Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 9:00 AM

We, at SriLankan Airlines, wish all our friends and their families, a happy 75th Independence Day. As we mark a day full of history and memories, we take pride in the sense of ‘Sri Lankan-ness’ that we have held close to our hearts and taken across oceans with us.

As the proud flag carrier of Sri Lanka, we join in the celebrations today, redefining the ethos of nation-mindedness in our service, which goes far beyond the portrayal of innate Sri Lankan warmth and hospitality, the delicacies rich with island flavours and the familiarity in our world-class service. We are proud to have continued uninterrupted connectivity between the island and the rest of the world, during the most challenging times, under the most unfavourable circumstances, yet, never for a moment wavering from the mission of taking Sri Lanka to the world. Going beyond our call of duty, we continue to inspire the discerning global traveller to explore the beauty of Sri Lanka, through our consistent destination promotion endeavours. Thus, supporting the recovery of tourism industry, which faced a series of unprecedented challenges during recent times.

Today, we are entrusted with a mission of far greater importance, which puts to test our resilience, perseverance and patience, both as a business entity and a nation; resilience to keep steady amidst challenges, perseverance to overcome adversity and patience to wait till the better times return.

Whilst we have been facilitating passage home for thousands of Sri Lankans, the airline has also kept steady the vital cargo links that connect Sri Lanka with rest of the world, through supporting export industries.

The UAE has been one of the first destinations where SriLankan Airlines had the privilege of establishing its presence way back in 1979. We have come a long way from our humble beginnings. It has always been a matter of pride to serve in a country where there are many Sri Lankans seeking our hospitality and connectivity. Currently, we operate daily flights out of Dubai and six flights a week out of Abu Dhabi, thus providing convenient connections to Colombo and beyond for our valued customers.

Whilst it is always a pleasure to welcome a tourist anticipating to experience Sri Lanka for the first time, even over and again, the joy of welcoming someone heading home is quite inexplicable.

Whilst we thank you for your patronage and loyalty over the years, which has made our presence in the region more significant, it is our wish that, together may we lead our ‘Mother Lanka’ to the days of glory and flourishing that she truly deserves.

Happy Independence Day!

Anticipating welcoming you aboard soon.