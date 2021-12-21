Business with a difference

Harmeek Singh, Chairman and Founder, Plan B

Plan B creates concepts that exude creativity and deliver exceptional results

By Ishtiaq Ali Mehkri Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021

Harmeek Singh, the chairman and founder of Plan B, best describes himself in three words – honest, aggressive and creative. And these values have enabled him to bring about a small business in 2004 to become a leading event management company not just in the UAE, but in key cities across the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

From a modest vision, Plan B has indeed come a long way, priding itself with developing creative concepts for events and brand activations that deliver exceptional results for clients. Working with companies in various sectors, such as sports, hospitality, tourism and automobiles among many others, Plan B has made a mark in the industry as the go-to agency for companies who wish to have memorable customer engagement activities through events and live experiences.

To nurture his vision, Singh put together a highly qualified and creative team that turns client briefs into innovative event experiences. They also keep an eye on quality assurance and budget reliability, executing the business plan prudently, innovatively and effectively.

The award-winning entrepreneur says one of the biggest milestones of his career is being able to stir the company through three recessions, which underscores the organisation’s resilience and that it has the right foundation of people and resources that are capable of overcoming challenges. He squarely credits his enterprising team for standing firm and committed to a passion, which made

Plan B a force to reckon with in the event management industry.

Singh says his company thinks out of the box and believes in delivering the best. Apart from corporate distinction, the company has an impressive social service track record, and served the needy during the pandemic constraints. He personally conceptualised Box of Hope, a corporate social responsibility programme that has benefitted and continues to look after the plight of labourers in the UAE.

“Flying back more than 250 people during Covid-19, providing shelter to the destitute and delivering more than 50,000 food boxes are small steps in humility,” a socially committed Singh pointed out. The down-to-earth business leader said that this act of generosity is not just a way of giving back, but should be an essential way of doing business, in good times or bad.

Talking about challenges in the industry, he said deadlines are of utmost importance. “If there isn’t any creativity, then one turns redundant in no time. One has to be well-researched to keep afloat,” Singh catalogued his versatility.

The soft-spoken entrepreneur said every assignment is a new ball game, and “we don’t believe in repeating anything.” He said “knowledge has to be shared, as it is a continuous learning process.”

Asked what he wants to be remembered for, Singh said that he wanted to leave a legacy of hardwork, humility and perseverance that will inspire others to believe they can achieve something in life, no matter the ethnic background or skin color.

“It’s honest work that matters, as there is no shortcut to success.”

The enterprising chairman of Plan B group said the company is currently busy with a wide range of campaigns, in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Russia. Aside from managing Plan B, he is also the strategic director for the UAE Athletics Federation as well as the chairman of Visit St. Petersburg for the Middle East region; and regularly collaborates with various stakeholders for the greater success of the events industry in the region.

Moving forward, Singh is optimistic that the events industry not just in the UAE, but also internationally is on its way to recovery. According to him, the pandemic was a wake-up call for everyone and reminded those in the events industry that in order to survive, stakeholders need to work together and continue to be creative not just in finding solutions for problems, but also in leveraging opportunities.