Building Your Future

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai

Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 10:25 AM Last updated: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 10:27 AM

With a quality UK degree at Middlesex University Dubai

University is all about preparing yourself to meet the challenges of the changing world. When you are searching for your ideal university and the right programme this September 2022, here are three questions you can ask yourself to know if your university will support you to find your pathway in life.

Will I explore my subject outside the classroom?

This is what a UK education at Middlesex University Dubai is all about. Through career days, hosting industry competitions and bringing in guest speakers, our faculty and Careers and Employability Services team will support you to pursue internships, work experience and volunteering opportunities alongside your classroom education, which are all vital in helping you develop the skills you need to stand out to employers. Our students have access to eight Centres of Excellence and Research Centres that connect them with some of the top practitioners in the industry. Students also participate in industry and inter-university competitions, with international and UAE field trips providing an applied learning experience.

Will I be encouraged to step out of my comfort zone?

Your next adventure begins at the end of your comfort zone. With our 30+ social clubs and sports team, you will be able to discover new interests, meet new friends from our global community of 4,000 students from over 118 nationalities, and develop your leadership skills by becoming a club coordinator or launching your own initiative. You will always find something to suit your passions and talents — whether you want to rock out during Battle of the Bands at inter-university competitions, become a Team Middlesex sporting star, or run events promoting the importance of student research.

Will I have support during the transition from high school to university?

At Middlesex University Dubai, you will get this right from the beginning. Our Centre for Academic Success is always available to guide you if you would like to develop your study skills, seek confidential learning support for students of determination, or want to talk to someone about your mental health.

When you apply, our Admissions Counsellors will provide you with personalised advice and are on hand to answer every question you have, offering their expertise in supporting students from different curriculums across the UAE and around the world to start their UK university journeys. You can speak to us over the phone, visit our Admissions Office, or even get a taste of what you can expect from student life at one of our Open Days in Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City.

Applications for September 2022 are open now. Visit www.mdx.ac.ae/september2022

to explore our 70+ UK programmes and excellent scholarships and grants that are making a quality UK education more accessible to all.

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai

Middlesex University Dubai is committed to providing a unique experience for every student who chooses to study with us. From our expert faculty to our Admissions Team and our Student Support Services, there is always someone whom you can reach out to for support during this important time of your life. As educators, there is no greater pride than seeing your students succeed ­— and that is what we at Middlesex can experience every day. I encourage you to check out our social media channels and visit us on campus at one of our upcoming Open Days to experience the amazing atmosphere and opportunities we offer through a quality UK education in the heart

of Dubai.”

Testimonial

Diya Pingle, BA (Honours) Accounting and Finance, Middlesex University Dubai

Middlesex provided me with clarity as I was confused about whether to pursue a bachelor's or ACCA after my 12th. Now I can do my bachelor’s in accounting and finance, getting nine exemptions from ACCA. All this was accomplished while creating beautiful memories and building meaningful relationships."