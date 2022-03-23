Bringing out natural beauty

Supplements36 minutes ago
The curious thing about fashion is that it’s always evolving. There is no stagnation, nor is there a standstill moment in the world of art and creativity.
Sonya Battla’s work is proof that fashion can be integrated into any society, keeping its social and environmental challenges. Battla’s approach to life is beautifully woven in her works as a fashion designer. Her love for nature, art and literature is pleasantly displayed in her creation.
‘I base my collection on what I experience as a Pakistani,” she said.
Battla’s first curated release is the famous Snow Leopard Markhor tunic. This basically depicts the relationship they bear with each other as they exhibit the same terrain.
An ardent nature lover, Battla expressed that it is imperative to preserve the natural heritage of Pakistan. Her much loved collection is a symbol of her way of thanking nature for its vast beauty.
Since 1999, she has been adorning women in classic and elegant outfits.
Her passion for creating and depicting beauty is not just limited to nature, but she has gone on to celebrate Pakistani literature and poetry in her works. Her famous Faiz’s kurta won the hearts of many Urdu enthusiasts. Battla brought in a unique concept of weaving Faiz’s work in her beautifully colourful kurta. It is no surprise that it was reviewed as a part of celebrating the best in 75 years of Pakistan.
‘The future has to be sustainable and responsible,” she said.
Battla stresses the importance of preserving nature and she strongly feels and believes that the flora and fauna, the environment and social beliefs should not be compromised in the name of fashion.
Anything that is environmentally damaging is mindless and tragic. She embarked upon creating awareness amongst the producer and buyers.
Though Sonya has created many pieces which are exquisite and beautifully curated, the one closest to her heart is her work celebrating seventy five years of Pakistan where she has intertwined the Snow Leopard and Markhor, each depicting the flora and fauna of her beloved country.
