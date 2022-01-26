Bringing India Closer

Sunjay Sudhir, India Ambassador to the UAE highlights India’s growing strength as well as the bilateral relations with the UAE
On the 26th January 2022, the union of India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day. It is commemorated as the date on which the longest constitution in the world has been enacted and became the law of the land. Indian Constitution is the bedrock and foundation of the modern India. The Country believes and holds unity in its diversity of cultures, religions and languages, which is a unique feature of this great nation. On this occasion, it is of utmost importance to remember the struggles and sacrifices of our founding fathers of the nation for building a powerful constitution and to become one amongst the largest Democratic countries in the world.
This year, the theme of Republic Day is 'India@75' to honour the 75 years of independence of our country. Bank of Baroda as the only Indian Bank with full- fledged Banking license in the UAE mainland, actively organizing many activities and participating in various programmes arranged by the Indian Consulate and Indian Embassy like Financial Literacy and Financial inclusion, Fraud awareness programs for labours at various labour camps in UAE. Bank thanks Indian Embassy & Consulate of India for taking our Bank along for the Financial inclusion initiatives.
On this felicitous occasion of national pride and honor for all Indians, I extend warm greetings to the Indian Diaspora. Let's rejoice this auspicious moment with pride in our hearts and pledge in the mind while we continue to respect the basic principles and values given to us by the incredible Constitution of India.
