Bringing Christmas cheer

Choose to invest with a real estate firm that puts your interests first
Supplements4 hours ago
Daiso Japan, the Japanese value retail concept with over 40 stores in the UAE, has launched its Christmas collection for 2021. Filled with endless options ranging across Christmas trees, ornaments, festive lights, Santa and reindeer figurines, scented candles, etc. customers will be spoilt for choice and will surely have a hard time as they try to pick their favourite Christmas décor this year.
Additionally, for the person looking to celebrate the food, sparkle and shine of the holiday season, look no further than Daiso Japan, as the store boasts exclusive tableware coffee mugs, platters, crockery and cutlery — enough to celebrate the spirit of togetherness this Christmas.
Moreover, since Christmas is incomplete without sweets, desserts and other delectable treats — Daiso Japan promises to be a one-stop shop for all bakeware and kitchenware lovers with its exclusive range of cookie cutters, silicon molds, hand mixers, spatulas, etc all stocked up to celebrate the season just the way you like it.
Featuring more than 3000 items, Daiso Japan's Christmas collection has got you covered as shiny Christmas trees and sparkly spruce cones grace the shelves this year. Additionally, customers can even design their own gift hampers and Christmas presents by choosing their favourite decorations from the varied Daiso Japan range, comprising of gift-wrapping paper, ribbons, decorative gift boxes, baskets, etc.
Daiso Japan is recognised as a one-stop variety shop selling a wide range of lifestyle, novelty and gift products over the past 15 years. The products are affordably priced starting from Dh7 onwards for this year’s Christmas collection, which means there’s something for everyone at Daiso Japan.
ABOUT DAISO JAPAN
The much-loved retail concept store, Daiso Japan was launched in December 1977 and is headquartered in Hiroshima City, Japan. The brand has always had a simple vision of creating stores that offer unique value. It believes in providing a unique ‘surprise and delight’ shopping experience, filled with innovation and excitement through a huge range of products at unbeatable prices.
Daiso Japan is now a genuine retail powerhouse, with over 5,000 stores across the world, with sales exceeding $3 billion annually. It has attained an unrivalled position as a one-stop variety shop for local and international shoppers over the past three decades and every Daiso Japan store adheres to the founding principles of the business: value, quality, variety and uniqueness.
Follow us: @daiso_japan_me
Choose to invest with a real estate firm that puts your interests first
Supplements4 hours ago
Sharp has been consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation over the years
Supplements4 hours ago
The Japan Pavilion is highlighting technological advancements, rich heritage and culture, as well as a preview of Expo 2025 Osaka. Tomiyasu Nakamura, Commissioner General of the Japanese Section, Expo 2020 Dubai, explains more
Supplements5 hours ago
Supplements5 hours ago
Akio Isomata, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the UAE, discusses how both nations are aligning their goals for a common future. Excerpts from an interview
Supplements5 hours ago
Darren Coulson, Principal, Sharjah English School talks about providing top-notch facilities for their students
Supplements3 days ago
Scholars International Academy becomes the only accredited High Performance Learning school in Sharjah
Supplements3 days ago
The UAE’s first astronauts visit the International School of Creative Science in Muwaileh
Supplements3 days ago