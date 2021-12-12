Bringing Christmas cheer

The Japanese value retail concept store invites customers to experience ‘the season of the year’ across all its outlets in the UAE

Daiso Japan, the Japanese value retail concept with over 40 stores in the UAE, has launched its Christmas collection for 2021. Filled with endless options ranging across Christmas trees, ornaments, festive lights, Santa and reindeer figurines, scented candles, etc. customers will be spoilt for choice and will surely have a hard time as they try to pick their favourite Christmas décor this year.

Additionally, for the person looking to celebrate the food, sparkle and shine of the holiday season, look no further than Daiso Japan, as the store boasts exclusive tableware coffee mugs, platters, crockery and cutlery — enough to celebrate the spirit of togetherness this Christmas.

Moreover, since Christmas is incomplete without sweets, desserts and other delectable treats — Daiso Japan promises to be a one-stop shop for all bakeware and kitchenware lovers with its exclusive range of cookie cutters, silicon molds, hand mixers, spatulas, etc all stocked up to celebrate the season just the way you like it.

Featuring more than 3000 items, Daiso Japan's Christmas collection has got you covered as shiny Christmas trees and sparkly spruce cones grace the shelves this year. Additionally, customers can even design their own gift hampers and Christmas presents by choosing their favourite decorations from the varied Daiso Japan range, comprising of gift-wrapping paper, ribbons, decorative gift boxes, baskets, etc.

Daiso Japan is recognised as a one-stop variety shop selling a wide range of lifestyle, novelty and gift products over the past 15 years. The products are affordably priced starting from Dh7 onwards for this year’s Christmas collection, which means there’s something for everyone at Daiso Japan.

ABOUT DAISO JAPAN

The much-loved retail concept store, Daiso Japan was launched in December 1977 and is headquartered in Hiroshima City, Japan. The brand has always had a simple vision of creating stores that offer unique value. It believes in providing a unique ‘surprise and delight’ shopping experience, filled with innovation and excitement through a huge range of products at unbeatable prices.

Daiso Japan is now a genuine retail powerhouse, with over 5,000 stores across the world, with sales exceeding $3 billion annually. It has attained an unrivalled position as a one-stop variety shop for local and international shoppers over the past three decades and every Daiso Japan store adheres to the founding principles of the business: value, quality, variety and uniqueness.

Follow us: @daiso_japan_me