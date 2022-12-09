Bridging Culinary Tastes

The UAE, a multicultural melting pot of various nationalities, is experimenting more with its cuisines now than ever. The population has embraced diverse food cultures, leading to a sharp rise in the demand for Asian cuisine, particularly Japanese food. Riding this wave, in early 2000, Kami Foodstuff Trading L.L.C was established by two childhood friends, Shaji Vasu and Fasuludeen Veettil, hailing from India. Kami is a Japanese cuisine ambassador, catering to the country’s eager food lovers.

Since migrating to the UAE in 1996, Vasu and Veettil have been making a name as expert sales executives in Japanese food trading. After gaining a decade-long experience in a reputable UAE-based foodstuff supplier-related company, they ventured into this niche market as businessmen by launching Kami Foodstuff Trading LLC in 2006. The company supplies authentic, high-quality imported Japanese food products throughout the UAE. Operating from Al Jurf Industrial Area in Ajman, the company has emerged as a leading Japanese food product trading distributor in the UAE. At present, the firm imports dry, frozen and processed seafood products from eight different countries from the Asia region. The company takes pride in its diverse client base from various food providers like fine dining restaurants, luxury hotels, hotels, airlines, ship chandlers, and supermarkets, ultimately influencing food enthusiasts of the country.

Over the two decades after its establishment, the business has expanded to over 40 highly-skilled and motivated team members, consisting of sales and logistics specialists. The staff service specific channels of distribution all over the UAE. The strong demand for the products sold by Kami shows how the company meets the expectation and specifications in the region. Kami's unique service, catering to diverse client categories and professional presence in retail food service markets, yielded substantial success in all its ventures. The expansion of Thai and other Asian food product portfolios, along with Japanese food, has further strengthened the company's standing as the region's premier supplier of Asian food products.

After the official launch, the business faced its fair share of struggles, owing to numerous unforeseen events. Yet, each time Kami emerged stronger from learning new lessons about thriving in this competitive market. Building on the principles of hard work, trust, quality, loyalty, and mutual respect, the company is aiming to expand the business to other Middle Eastern countries, along with strengthening its market base in the UAE. Co-founders Vasu and Veettil share a common enthusiasm in opening new prospects and exploring diverse markets in the MENA region.