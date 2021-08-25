Beacon of Excellence

Earn internationally accredited British and European degrees with work-study opportunities and options to transfer to its multiple global campuses

Britts Imperial College, UAE is an academic centre and educational partner of top-tier globally recognised British and European universities to offer undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degree programmes awarded by these universities to aspiring learners from across the globe.

Steered by a team of seasoned educationalists as the Board of Governors, with decades of experience, Britts Imperial College boasts of a visionary leadership team from across the globe committed to unlocking their students' potential by providing them with the necessary tools to thrive in today’s world. With an emphasis on practical training and giving the best internship opportunities, our professors guide students in every step of their graduation journey. Assessments are based on assignments, case studies, entrepreneurship projects, and collaborative presentations.

Britts Imperial College is accredited by various prestigious UK exam bodies and welcomes students from more than 31 countries. Top-ranked university degrees accredited globally, parent university campus transfers to the UK, Europe and USA with post-study stay back and work opportunities, the ability to work while studying in UAE, hybrid teaching methodologies coupled with scholarships and a flexible payment structure, are the distinguishing factors at Britts Imperial College.

With a vibrant campus in the heart of Sharjah, the best student housing in Dubai at an affordable cost and scholarship assistance, Britts Imperial College facilitates student residence visas for international students also. Dedicated student success mentors ensure that students get all the help that is needed along their journey and the placement department ensures a high employability quotient amongst the graduates.

Britts Imperial draws upon global best practices of pedagogy in online and on-campus learning, which results in providing an interactive peer-to-peer learning environment, developing advanced research capabilities and encourages students to work while they study to gain practical hands-on skills needed for employability.

Through a broader choice of carefully designed majors in the disciplines of Business and Management, Engineering Management, AI and Data Science, Computer Science, Healthcare, Sports and Events Management, Britts Imperial College ensures the students are job-ready with the new-age skills that the industry demands. International industry faculty and student diversity of more than 31 nationalities coupled with internationally accredited degrees from reputed top-ranked global universities with options of global mobility make Britts Imperial College a truly global platform for fulfilling students’ global aspirations and ambitions.

Britts Imperial College stands proudly and will continue to be a beacon of excellence in higher education, with a determinedly international outlook, for generations to come.

Why study at Britts Imperial University College?

1. Degrees in disciplines with high industry demand and skill shortage.

2. Degrees that are globally accredited and accepted.

3. Seamless parent-campus university transfer to UK, Europe, USA, etc.

4. British and European degrees in UAE, at a fraction of the cost.

5. Flexible learning and work-study possibilities.

6. Internships and placements support.

7. Vibrant campus with multicultural and multinational students.

8. Industry-expert global faculties.

9. Student residence visas for international students.

10. Scholarships assistance.

11. Modest tuition fees with instalment payment flexibility.

12. Dual degrees from esteemed British and German universities.

Vinit Rughani, Director, Britts Imperial University College Sharjah, UAE.

“Whatever your goals, our skills-based, employment-oriented and globally recognised degrees and the world-class global faculty equip you with the mindset, capabilities and network for your future to be able to transform your own career and achieve your goal. Britts Imperial College strives to provide our students with not only the best learning and diverse environment but also sufficient industry and global exposure within a nominal value. Students can now earn European and British degrees in the UAE. Together with our globally renowned university affiliations as well as education partners and the accreditation by the prestigious UK exam bodies, we design and deliver uniquely tailored degree programmes as per today’s industry needs for experienced, transitioning and first-time leaders.”

For more information visit www.brittsimperial.com.

Email: Admissions@brittsimperial.com.

Tel: +971(04)5487882 Mob: +971-522161590

Sharjah Free Zone – Sharjah, UAE