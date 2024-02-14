BAPS Hindu Mandir: A treasure trove of unique features and value tales

Interestingly, no steel or metal reinforcement has been used in the temple.

2024-02-14

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is the epitome of cultural diversity and depicts values shared between different religions. The iconic hand-carved traditional stone temple, assembled on site like a giant 3D jigsaw puzzle, is a celebration of architectural excellence and highlights the richness of ancient civilisations.

Here is a look at some of the mind-blowing features, value tales, artworks, and more.

Temple rising out of the dune

A dune structure, a thoughtful representation of the dune where BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha’s late spiritual leader, His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, first made the prayer for a temple in Abu Dhabi, is a fascinating edifice. Paying homage to the UAE, sand taken from all seven emirates has been placed into the foundation of the dune construction. The temple rising out of the dune is also part of the logo of the temple. It was in 1997 that Pramukh Swami Maharaj, in a desert in Sharjah, wished for a temple to come up in the UAE Capital.

Complexes as protectors

There are flat structure complexes built around the temple that can withstand sandstorms and protect the magnificent yet fragile intricate hand carvings on the sandstone structure. The complexes are inspired by Arabic designs and protect the temple against damage from sandy winds. In short, one culture protects another while sending out the message of peace and harmony.

Confluence of sacred rivers

An amazing waterfall symbolises the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, recreating the ‘Triveni Sangam’ – the confluence of sacred rivers at Prayagraj in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Saraswati believed to be lost in the deserts of north-western India thousands of years ago, has been represented at the temple through a light show. The water from the platforms signifying the Ganga and the Yamuna will flow on either side of the temple’s main entrance area.

Heat-resistant tiles for walking barefoot

Visitors to the temple need to walk without footwear. Since it will be near impossible to do so during summer months with soaring temperatures, a range of heat-resistant tiles were tried and tested under the sun. Finally, nano tiles were found to be the coolest and will allow visitors to walk without footwear.

Most sustainable Hindu temple

Interestingly, no steel or metal reinforcement has been used in the temple. The foundation was laid with a single pour of 3,000 cubic metres of concrete mix consisting of 55 per cent fly ash, thus reducing carbon footprints. It was the largest single pour of fly ash concrete in the UAE. Also, wooden crates used to transfer sandstones have been repurposed into furniture. Even small stone pieces have been turned into gifts for visitors.

Spellbinding ‘Pillar of Pillars’

Inside the main building is the spellbinding ‘pillar of pillars’ adorned with 1,400 meticulously carved smaller pillars inside different levels running from top to bottom. Even one small mistake from an artisan meant they had to redo the entire work again. It took 12 artisans about a year to create this spectacle.

250 fascinating value tales

Built according to the ancient Hindu ‘shilpa shastras’ – Sanskrit scriptures of architecture, the temple has carved depictions of 250 value tales selected from Arabian, Egyptian, Mesopotamian, Aztec, and Indian civilisations. It is the first temple to have the Shiv Puran carved in stone.

Key moments from the Indian epics Ramayana, Mahabharata, and other narratives from Hindu scriptures and historical tales captivate attention and imagination. The spiritual journey of Lord Swaminarayan, Lord Krishna lifting the mountain with a single finger, and ancient Mesopotamian ruler King Sargon’s learning curve are among several civilisational tales to be explored by visitors.