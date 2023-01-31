An Empowering UK Education — Middlesex University Dubai

Middlesex University Dubai is Dubai's largest UK university, offering world-class teaching and learning to fuel your professional development. Dr. Cody Paris, Deputy Director of Academic Planning and Reearch, Middlesex University Dubai, invites students to start their UK University education in 2023 and begin their succesful voyage

Your university education should prepare you to thrive in the working world. Driven by the rapid pace of technological change and the emergence of new industries, today’s global job market is all about your ability to upskill, adapt, and keep learning.

With its strong support for talent development, record industry diversification, and network of international universities, Dubai is the ultimate destination for students looking to pursue a successful career, whether they grew up in the city or have recently arrived.

Dubai’s safety, stability, and opportunity to enjoy global events such as the World Cup and Expo 2020 have also no doubt been driving factors for families relocating here. Dubai’s population increased by 2.1 per cent to 3.55 million in 2022, according to data from Dubai Statistics Center.

Middlesex University Dubai has grown rapidly alongside our ambitious home city. We’ve celebrated a series of incredible milestones in the past two years alone. Recognised by KHDA as the largest UK university for total student enrolments for two consecutive years, we now have a 4,500-strong global student community from 118 nationalities. This represents an 18 per cent increase compared to the 2020-2021 academic year.

Many of our students join us from high schools in Dubai and other emirates. A large proportion is also working professionals from the UAE who wish to advance their professional progression with an internationally recognised UK degree without disrupting their careers.

A UK degree with us will provide you with the world-class education you need to connect with industry leaders and develop invaluable skills, sector expertise, and practical knowledge to pursue a successful, resilient career and become a lifelong learner. Providing an excellent range of scholarships and grants for UAE students joining us at the foundation, undergraduate or postgraduate levels and flexible payment plans, our British university education is affordable, competitive and designed around you.

We cater to a range of industries, offering over 70 programmes in subjects as diverse as business, marketing, IT, cybersecurity, data science, accounting and finance, education, psychology, law, art and design, and more. New programmes will be announced soon for September 2023, further serving industry demand.

As well as opening a new campus in Dubai International Academic City, we’ve expanded our facilities in Dubai Knowledge Park to include additional state-of-the-art classrooms and labs that offer industry-grade software and equipment, helping our students build their real-life experience in areas such as IT, graphic design, fashion design, cybersecurity, virtual reality and film.

We have continued to expand our industry partnerships. For example, our cybersecurity lab has been established in collaboration with IT giant Cisco. Our Library caters to all learning styles, offering group and silent study spaces, millions of print and digital resources, and courses to help you boost your academic skills.

Our faculty and support teams are from all over the world. With an admissions team who can speak Hindi, Urdu, Russian, Spanish, French, Arabic and more, we are proud to be able to support you in your language.

There is no better time than now.

I invite you to start your UK university education with us in 2023 and begin your journey towards success.

— By Dr. Cody Paris, Deputy Director of Academic Planning & Research, Middlesex University Dubai.

Alan Rajan, Consultant, MBG Corporate Services; BA Honours Accounting and Finance, Class of 2017 Alumni

My university experience was nothing short of phenomenal. My studies at Middlesex showed me that stability comes with excellence. We were instilled with the ability to 'taste' various career options to find the one we can excel in. The various opportunities presented during the course forced me to hone various qualities such as leadership, mentorship, patience and perseverance. They also gradually built my comfort level to take calculated risks. With that,

I decided to take a chance and do something new: Risk Management. By the time I graduated, I was working as a Quality & Risk Management Trainee at BDO Chartered Accountant and Advisors, which is one of the top 10 Audit firms in the world.”