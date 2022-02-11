Aksa Power Generation keeps lighting the world!

With its industry leading products and a well-established name the company aims to rank among the top three global manufacturers by 2025

Aksa Power Generation was founded as an electrical motor factory by Ali Metin Kazancı in 1968. The company manufactured its first generator in 1984, becoming an expert in machinery and hardware for electrical energy supply in a short amount of time. In 1994, Aksa community became corporate under the name Kazancı Holding and re-organised, achieving its current structure. Aksa has been the market leader in term of its generating sets for a long period of time and is among Türkiye’s largest 100 industrial companies and exporters.

Aksa Power Generation manufactures gasoline, diesel, natural gas and marine generating sets range between 1 kVA to 3.125 kVA as well as lighting towers and generator hardware. The company has three manufacturing facilities in Türkiye, China, the USA and two trade centres in the Netherlands and the UAE and has become a leader and pioneer within the industry. Aksa Power Generation aims to rank among the top three global manufacturers by 2025.

Aksa Generator withholds an undisputed supremacy with respect to synchronised sets. It has increased its investments continuously in technology to ensure that the company remains the pioneer of change through the manufacturing of more soundproof, environment-friendly generators with lower fuel consumption.

A global brand with presence in 176 countries

Aksa Power Generation, with its experience of more than 30 years, is working non-stop to continue its production in 176 countries of the world. It also provides uninterrupted services through its 24/7 service guarantee with 24 offices worldwide.

Aksa has carried out many successful projects in Türkiye and around the world with the solutions it offers to healthcare, construction, mining, data centres and many other industries.

Within the field of datacentre power systems, Aksa Power Generation, is the first and only Turkish brand in the world to be approved by the Uptime Institute for compliance with TIER III and TIER IV standards in 55 different models produced for Datacentres.

Aksa Generator, with its experienced service organisation, expert staff and spare parts stock guaranteed for all its products, provides full support in all conditions to prevent production errors during installation, operation and usage phases.

The company’s R&D facilities are located in Türkiye and China by employing the highest calibre engineers and developing hardware and software solutions to provide world-class high-quality products. Being an expert in synchronised projects, Aksa's R&D team is the first in Türkiye to develop proprietary product designs. Furthermore, the company is one of the first natural gas generator manufacturers in the world. Aksa meets the power requirements periodically and continuously, while providing its clients with the Remote Monitoring System, which provides technical control and monitoring of the generators from anywhere in the world. In addition to standard product range, Aksa also manufactures tailor-made products, which can ensure the specific requirements of customers. The key element of Aksa's marketing strategy is to create value with high-quality, energy-efficient, low noise level and low emission products including features which offer maximum benefits to customers with internationally competitive prices, fair payment terms and short delivery times.

Aksa Dubai as regional headquarter, manages six branch offices which are located in the Middle East and Africa region. The Dubai office, established on an area of 12,000 m2 has been operating since 2003 with more than 80 employees who are experts in their fields ensuring that the entire Middle East and Africa region are kept lighting.

In the meantime, once again Aksa Power Generation is participating in one of the world’s biggest exhibitions ‘The Middle East Energy’, scheduled to be held in Dubai from March 7 to 9, which will enable the company to remain connected with the energy community in order to meet their demands.