Adventure And Innovation In Al Ain

Mohammed Al Qaisi Managing Director talks about ushering in the future of technology at One Za’abeel with it’s state-of-the-art solutions
Supplements1 week ago
Excel International School Al Ain brings with it a freshness. Simple but exhaustive and powerful ideas are at the heart of Excel International School Al Ain. Learning outside the classroom through adventurous activities or inside the classroom through innovation is known to have significant educational benefits. It helps children develop technical, intellectual and social skills by overcoming challenges and sharing decisions. From a psychological perspective, the students at Excel develop a ‘can do’ attitude that can be applied to all aspects of school life. A sense of determination is instilled, which gives them the confidence to face challenges, deal with emotions, and a desire to succeed.
The Discovery Forest, an awe-inspiring nature-filled resource area, is creatively designed for curious young minds as they pass through Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2. Sensory resources will activate all five senses of the little ones passing by touching and smelling the aroma of different leaves while hearing the nearby water gushing into the irrigation project. Heading to the plantation beds, the students prepare the soil to plant their seeds or cuddle up either on their soft cushions or climb onto their imaginative mushroom stools and get engrossed in their reading. Some students can have fun in the rain area and others can try new vocabulary during their role-play period in the market area. The novel amphitheatre gives students endless opportunities to express themselves in drama and art.The innovative sandbox will not distract them — enhancing their metacognitive abilities.
When an organisation constantly renews itself in its quest to provide its most important stakeholder — the student, with the highest quality of education possible, it has no fear of incorporating new strategies into curriculum planning or exploring avenues of learning beyond the classroom and textbooks. — Agnes Nathaniel, Principal, Excel International School Al Ain
For the restless and inquisitive minds of Key Stage 3, the school have created the most exciting Curiosity Labs and The Maker’s Labs.
The school has recognised its students were being taught to regurgitate information upon request rather than to think, plan, and act independently. To counter this, the Life Skills Training Track has been created for the Key Stage 4 students.
The sister schools of Excel have accomplished much in bringing excellent results in the all-important exams, year after year. Without any inhibition, Excel boys and girls school hopes to follow suit by achieving impressive results in academics, sports and skill development.
Mohammed Al Qaisi Managing Director talks about ushering in the future of technology at One Za’abeel with it’s state-of-the-art solutions
Supplements1 week ago
One Za’abeel owes its brilliance to the craft of one of the leading companies in the region. Rob Davies talks more about this
Supplements2 weeks ago
The mixed-use development scores high on sustainability and hosts the world’s longest occupied cantilevered building
Supplements2 weeks ago
Designed by Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, the twin towers symbolise the familial bond between father and son
Supplements2 weeks ago
The Dubai skyline has welcomed its newest addition that stands as a bridge between the old and the new
Supplements2 weeks ago
Bringing more than a century of experience and specialisation in areas of heating and control engineering through specialty products
Supplements2 weeks ago
The brand is reputed for creating the best-in-class fitness regime in Dubai
Supplements2 weeks ago
The bottled water company is committed to creating a better wellness ecosystem in the UAE
Supplements2 weeks ago