Adopt a Growth Mindset

Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

Join 16,000 students from all over the world studying at Dundee. We're one of the UK's top 30 universities, as per the Complete University Guide 2022. Our graduates benefit from high rates of employability. We are top in Scotland for graduate prospects as per the Complete University Guide 2022, and in the world top 200 for our graduate employment rate as per the QS World University Rankings 2022.

Start your degree with us in September 2022. With over 400 degree choices in a wide range of subjects, we have something just for you. Along with excellent student facilities and an award-winning students' association, now is the time to discover Dundee.

Our top subjects include; Accounting and Finance, Biomedical/Biological Sciences, Business, Management and Marketing, Computing, Dentistry, Engineering, Law, Medicine, Nursing and Psychology. Dundee is situated on the east coast of Scotland in the UK. Our campus is safe, compact, and welcoming, in the heart of a vibrant student city. Within walking distance are great restaurants, cafés, bars, shops, museums, art galleries, theatres, a cinema, sports centres, stunning scenery and more.

Our friendly city is known for fresh air and green spaces, low cost of living, and high quality of life.

Wendy Alexander, Vice-Principal of International, said: “We are really proud of offering a first-class experience to international students. Making students feel truly welcome when they are miles from home is our mission.

“Embarking on a degree in another country is often the biggest investment an international student and their family will make in decades. By delivering a global experience, the University is demonstrating that Dundee is a city of discovery for the world’s brightest and the best for those who want to realise their future ambitions. We have become a place where international students can quickly feel welcome as they see faces and speak to others who have made the same journey as them.”

“We are a Scottish university through and through, but we are also very much an international one, engaged with students from over 140 countries and with staff from every corner of the globe,” continues Alexander.

“We put students’ needs first in all we do. Advice and guidance is available throughout the academic journey and we offer a comfortable and welcoming social space available for all cultures to drop in and enjoy many activities, cultural celebrations or just have somewhere to relax. We encourage all students to get involved in what is on offer and very much look forward to welcoming them to Dundee.”

Global Reach

Professor Iain Gillespie

Principal and Vice Chancellor Dundee University welcomes students from across the globe to experience the charms of a truly global university

The University of Dundee is a Scottish university with global reach, with great strengths in teaching, research, and wider impact. Our mission is to transform lives through the creation, sharing and application of knowledge, locally and globally.

Dundee is a global community with over 140 countries represented among our students and staff. We warmly welcome applications from students from across the United Arab Emirates, where we have many existing links — Dundee and Dubai having been twin cities since 2004. We already have many students from the UAE studying at Dundee across a range of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate courses, across the full range of disciplines including medicine and life sciences, computing, business and finance, engineering and more.

Dundee is one of the best places in the UK to live, work and study — Dundee was revealed as the most affordable place for students to live in a study by international education provider Oxford Royale in 2021. We also pride ourselves on being first in Scotland for graduate prospects (Complete University Guide 2022) and we are one of the top 200 universities in the world for graduate employment rate (QS rankings).

We really care about our students and the journey they make; from their first day arriving in Dundee, to when they graduate, and then onwards when they take their first steps into the world of work — we will support you at every step.

Now is the time to Discover Dundee, we are looking forward to welcoming you.

Testimonial

Kailash Sreekandan

Biomedical Engineering Graduate

I would describe my time studying here as awesome. It was a good experience in terms of culture, people, friends, weather, academic curriculum and Scottish food. One of the most memorable periods in my life. Always I consider Dundee, Scotland as my second home.

