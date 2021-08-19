Ada Pradaman With Abevia Evaporated Milk

Ada pradhaman is a type of classic payasam made of ada rice, jaggery, and coconut, along with dried fruits and nuts

Ingredients

½ cup Ada

250gm palm jaggery

2-3 tsp ghee

300ml Nutridor Abevia evaporated milk

50gm dry coconut

10gm cashew nuts

10gm raisins

2-3 crushed cardamom

Instructions

Soak the Ada for 15 minutes in boiling hot water, or until it becomes soft.

Drain all of the water and rinse with cold water (sprinkle coconut oil lightly if sticking to each other).

Boil and dissolve jaggery in 100 mL water, then filter to eliminate any remaining impurities.

Ghee should be heated and the cashew nuts, raisins, and coconut pieces should be fried separately. Remove from the pan.

Heat the ghee in the same pan and cook the Ada for 4-5 minutes on low heat.

Add the cardamom and jaggery water to the Ada and simmer over low heat until it thickens. Remove the scum that gets accumulated around the sides.

Now add the Nutridor Abevia evaporated milk and take it off from the flame while constantly stirring.

Top the dish with cashew nuts, coconut bits and raisins.

Recipe tips

Add a pinch of edible camphor if available.

Add grated coconut to garnish the Ada Pradhaman.

Serve hot.

Payasam

Ingredients

roasted seviyan/vermicelli

2 cups milk

1 can Nutridor evaporated milk

¾ cup sugar (adjust according to

your sweetness)

¼ tsp cardamom powder

½ tbsp butter/ghee

20 gm cashew

A pinch of salt

Method

Add ghee/butter to a heavy-bottomed pan

Once the ghee melts and the pan gets hot, add cashews. Cook till the cashews turn golden brown.

In the same pan add roasted vermicelli and do a quick sauté.

Add two cups of milk. Now add in cardamom powder and salt.

Cook for 10 minutes or till the vermicelli is well-cooked. Stir the payasam every now and then to avoid vermicelli from sticking to the pan.

Add evaporated milk and continue cooking for three to four minutes; sauté well once in a while. Add sugar and stir well. Cook on low flame for two minutes.

Add roasted cashews. Mix well and switch off the flame. Serve hot or chill in the refrigerator if you’d like to have it cold.