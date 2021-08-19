Ada Pradaman With Abevia Evaporated Milk
Ada pradhaman is a type of classic payasam made of ada rice, jaggery, and coconut, along with dried fruits and nuts
Ingredients
½ cup Ada
250gm palm jaggery
2-3 tsp ghee
300ml Nutridor Abevia evaporated milk
50gm dry coconut
10gm cashew nuts
10gm raisins
2-3 crushed cardamom
Instructions
Soak the Ada for 15 minutes in boiling hot water, or until it becomes soft.
Drain all of the water and rinse with cold water (sprinkle coconut oil lightly if sticking to each other).
Boil and dissolve jaggery in 100 mL water, then filter to eliminate any remaining impurities.
Ghee should be heated and the cashew nuts, raisins, and coconut pieces should be fried separately. Remove from the pan.
Heat the ghee in the same pan and cook the Ada for 4-5 minutes on low heat.
Add the cardamom and jaggery water to the Ada and simmer over low heat until it thickens. Remove the scum that gets accumulated around the sides.
Now add the Nutridor Abevia evaporated milk and take it off from the flame while constantly stirring.
Top the dish with cashew nuts, coconut bits and raisins.
Recipe tips
Add a pinch of edible camphor if available.
Add grated coconut to garnish the Ada Pradhaman.
Serve hot.
Payasam
Ingredients
roasted seviyan/vermicelli
2 cups milk
1 can Nutridor evaporated milk
¾ cup sugar (adjust according to
your sweetness)
¼ tsp cardamom powder
½ tbsp butter/ghee
20 gm cashew
A pinch of salt
Method
Add ghee/butter to a heavy-bottomed pan
Once the ghee melts and the pan gets hot, add cashews. Cook till the cashews turn golden brown.
In the same pan add roasted vermicelli and do a quick sauté.
Add two cups of milk. Now add in cardamom powder and salt.
Cook for 10 minutes or till the vermicelli is well-cooked. Stir the payasam every now and then to avoid vermicelli from sticking to the pan.
Add evaporated milk and continue cooking for three to four minutes; sauté well once in a while. Add sugar and stir well. Cook on low flame for two minutes.
Add roasted cashews. Mix well and switch off the flame. Serve hot or chill in the refrigerator if you’d like to have it cold.
-
Supplements
Ada Pradaman With Abevia Evaporated Milk
Ada pradhaman is a type of classic payasam made of ada rice, jaggery, ... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Reliability at its finest
Nikai Group has always had a special bond with every Keralite's... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Flavours of the season
Olan READ MORE
-
Supplements
Flower power
Onam is also known as the ‘Festival of Rain Flowers’ for... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Former Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani issues video...
He left Kabul on the advice of government officials. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Wearing masks must for teachers...
Authorities have also told students to avoid shaking hands while... READ MORE
-
Driver's Seat
Are second-hand vehicles worth your money?
The perennial question that plagues potential car buyers needs an... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Some travellers who took Covid jab abroad get ICA,...
Etihad Airways has also said that Indian nationals with a visa or... READ MORE
News
UAE: VPN downloads rise in 2021; Dh2 million fine for misuse