A world of opportunities

Top universities across the UAE are open for admissions for the upcoming academic year. With a host of choices, students should look out for certain attributes when vetting the perfect institution and programme

As one of the most popular expat destinations in the world, home to over 200 nationalities, the UAE is known as a melting pot of cultures. The country's progress, success and bright future attract hundreds from all over. Despite being a relatively young country, the UAE is fast-growing as an ideal destination for students. A primary reason for this is the availability of high-quality education at institutions that give importance to diversity in their student bodies and their programme offerings. The country also embraces tolerance and offers a peaceful secure environment for both men and women, an aspect that is a privilege in today's world.

The American University of Sharjah (AUS) embraces this diversity. It has one of the world's highest percentages of international students. Nearly 90 nationalities are represented among its student community and 47 among the faculty. With this broad outlook, AUS offers its students excellent preparation for a globally oriented future.

Higher education plays an essential role in one's life. It acts as founding pillars in building one's career. A strong foundation is necessary to ensure further education can reach full potential.

One such educator that provides this is Trusity, which focuses on motivating youth to discover themselves, providing high-quality education by combining advanced technology with experienced and qualified teachers from across the world. It offers programmes personalised to each student's needs.

Universities that provide premium education in various fields outside of academics, where students pick up skills such as teamwork, leadership, critical thinking etc., are highly valued.

Students can find this at Canadian University Dubai (CUD). With over 30 programmes to choose from, its industry-informed programmes focus on critical work-related skills to give graduates a head-start in the UAE's growing knowledge economy.

As a University of Birmingham students, are encouraged to work seamlessly with peers in Dubai along with international collaboration with students from its UK or Singapore campuses - providing the invaluable experience of working on projects that span the globe.

With admissions for the new academic year opening, the number of choices can seem overwhelming as the UAE is home to many top-ranking global universities and offers both on-campus and

off-campus degree options.

One of the first things to vet which university offers an exhaustive list of courses under the programme a student desires. Students in the UAE are spoilt for choice and can pursue the field they are passionate about.

The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM), the region's only top hospitality educator, offers a three-year BBA in International Hospitality Management with Honours and a one-year plus dissertation MBA in International Hospitality Management. EAHM constantly updates its courses towards changing hospitality trends.

Another factor is the campus and the facilities provided which are fundamental to the learning environment in higher education. State-of-the-art lecture halls, laboratories, equipment, accommodation and recreation are important for students to have the full university experience.

The Myriad Dubai understands that settling as a student in a new location can be challenging. Its one-of-a-kind state-of-the-art establishments, fitness and recreation facilities, comfortable beds, stylish furniture, relaxing study rooms and lounges make everyday life feel like a home away from home for every student that lives in its rooms.

With many schools closing and final examinations being cancelled worldwide, graduating grades are not available for many applicants. To combat this Westford University College has designed pathways for students to pursue their degree while they await their exams or results. Its Higher National Diploma awarded by Pearson is practical and simplifies studying without having any gaps.

With online and blended learning at the top of its game, students and their parents need to ensure that distance learning has been well-integrated into the programme; and if not nothing, very little is lost with online delivery.

The University of Manchester Dubai

offers working professionals all the flexibility and convenience of online self-study complemented by valuable workshops and course conferences hosted in Dubai, allowing students to develop their professional networks and meet the academic team.

Affordability plays a huge part in selecting a university too. Annual tuition fees and the total fees matter more than ever, and therefore Middlesex University Dubai has launched new scholarships and grants to make a quality UK education accessible to all. All UAE high school graduates who enrol in one of the university's undergraduate or foundation programmes are eligible to receive an academic scholarship.

If one wants to get a taste of the institution they are applying for, universities hold open days for all those curious about the campus, its facilities, the admissions process, faculty, scholarships and more. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai Campus, is conducting a safe and secure on-campus open house to help prospects make an informed decision about their career ahead.

Students can also find out more information on various top educators in the UAE at GETEX from June 9 to 12.