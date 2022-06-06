A Beacon Of Aspiration

Issam Galadari, Chief Executive Officer, Ithra Dubai

Issam Galadari Chief Executive Officer Ithra Dubai on what makes One Za’abeel the latest milestone in Dubai’s relentless pursuit of innovative excellence

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 10:57 AM

Ithra Dubai goes above and beyond traditional real estate with a bold and fearless approach to creating landmarks of the future and contributes to Dubai’s global standing as a city of endless achievement. Speaking about the company’s vision, Issam Galadari, Chief Executive Officer at Ithra Dubai, said: “We aim to develop projects that push boundaries and enrich people’s lives. One Za’abeel is a testament to this approach and to Dubai’s relentless pursuit of innovation.”

“One Za’abeel was born out of our ambition to create a destination that will house some of the most luxurious offerings in retail and hospitality with lavish office space and the most coveted residential address, all seamlessly integrated to give rise to a grand new concept in the mixed-use development category,” he explained.

Design philosophy

One Za’abeel, slated for completion in 2023, is a symbol of Dubai’s pioneering spirit and visionary mindset. With a 13,000-ton sky concourse of immense proportions suspended by two skyscrapers, it pushes the limits of design and captures the imagination. Designed by Nikken Sekkei, it’s two towers create a sense of duality, intersected by a panoramic sky concourse called ‘The Link’, a 226-metre structure of epic scale and design, aspiring to be the longest cantilevered building in the world. The towers will feature curtain walls with glass fins, covered with white dots, creating the illusion of being on top of clouds to heighten the floating sensation of ‘The Link’. Not only is it a revolutionary concept that redefines the mixed-used category with unparalleled design, but it is also an iconic addition to Dubai’s skyline and a marvel of engineering.

Galadari stated: “The design philosophy behind the world’s first urban vertical resort arose from the desire to provide visitors and business professionals from around the globe with something never seen before — a lavish resort — inspired retreat right in the centre of the city. It will provide all the deluxe comforts of a five-star resort, distributed vertically throughout the towers. The concept was to incorporate a truly innovative hotel experience for those who prefer the convenience of an ultra-luxury city stay.”

Tremendous effort has been devoted to studying the environmental impact and shading effects of One Za’abeel. It has an energy-efficient façade system and uses the latest smart technologies to provide automation and energy optimisation; every aspect of One Za’abeel is designed with sustainability in mind in line with the UAE’s net-zero target for 2050.

Attractive features

One Za’abeel will appeal to many different segments for various reasons because of its diverse range of luxurious offerings. ‘The Link’ offers an elevated lifestyle destination with ultra-high luxury hospitality and entertainment venues, including celebrity chefs’ restaurants, spa, an observation deck, and much more. One Za’abeel also features high-end retail space that will attract upscale brands, premium office space appealing to international businesses, well-appointed residential units for those looking to live a refined lifestyle, and a vertical urban resort managed by One&Only for those seeking a one-of-a-kind urban retreat. One Za’abeel’s truly unique mix of offerings will undoubtedly spark interest and draw people time and again — with so much to experience in one spectacular place.

Investment-rich project

Speaking about the project’s unique features, Galadari said that not only is One Za’abeel one of Dubai’s most iconic addresses, but it also represents the future of mixed-use developments with residential, business, and leisure experiences flowing seamlessly together to deliver an inimitable luxury lifestyle.

Parting thoughts

“We are honoured that One Za’abeel is being recognised around the globe for its achievements and receiving accolades from prestigious institutions. This reflects our commitment to creating developments that build upon Dubai’s global standing as the city of endless achievement. These recognitions drive us to go above and beyond, exceeding the expectations of our tenants and stakeholders. We look forward to the opening of One Za’abeel and for it to officially become an iconic addition to Dubai’s impressive skyline,” said Galadari.