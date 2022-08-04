Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe reiterates commitment to 'One China' policy

Remarks come after leader met with Chinese envoy Qi Zhenghong on Thursday

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to the "One China" policy as well as to the UN Charter principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

His remarks came after meeting with China's envoy to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenghong on Thursday.

"During a meeting with H.E. Qi Zhenghong, Ambassador of China, I reiterated Sri Lanka's firm commitment to the one-China policy, as well as to the UN Charter principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations," Wickremesinghe tweeted.

The Sri Lankan leader said that countries must refrain from provocations which further escalate the current global tensions.

"Countries must refrain from provocations which further escalate the current global tensions. Mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries are important foundations for peaceful cooperation and non-confrontation," Wickremesinghe said.

Amid the political and economic imbalance, Sri Lanka had asked China for help and asked for a $1 billion loan to meet repayments and a $1.5 billion credit line to buy Chinese goods; however, no progress was attained.

Sri Lanka was impacted by the sweeping effects of the pandemic-crushed vital tourism sector and the crisis in Ukraine, which disrupted global supply chains and accelerated the inflationary spiral that drove the island's economy into an abyss.

This year Sri Lanka needs to repay over $1.5 billion to China alone for debt servicing, the report stated further.